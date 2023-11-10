Singapore and Indonesia Further Enhance Bilateral Judicial Relations with Signing of Memorandum of Understanding to Promote Bilateral Judicial Cooperation

News provided by

Supreme Court of Singapore

10 Nov, 2023, 03:16 ET

SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supreme Court of Singapore and Supreme Court of Indonesia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for judicial cooperation on 7 November 2023. The MOU marks a milestone in the bilateral collaboration between the two judiciaries and is a testament to the strong ties between Singapore and Indonesia.

Continue Reading
Chief Justice Prof Dr Muhammad Syarifuddin and Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon at the Memorandum of Understanding for Judicial Cooperation signing ceremony.
Chief Justice Prof Dr Muhammad Syarifuddin and Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon at the Memorandum of Understanding for Judicial Cooperation signing ceremony.

The MOU, signed by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon and Chief Justice Prof Dr Muhammad Syarifuddin, identifies four specific areas for collaboration: namely, cross-border commercial law; international commercial courts and international commercial dispute resolution; the International Consortium for Court Excellence and International Framework for Court Excellence; and judicial education and training.

Chief Justice Menon said: "The MOU is a landmark instrument, which lays a firm foundation for the judiciaries of Indonesia and Singapore to deepen and strengthen our bilateral cooperation in areas including international commercial disputes, court excellence, and judicial education and training. The MOU will open up many avenues for collaboration, and pave the way to an enduring and vibrant partnership between our two judiciaries in the years to come."

From 6 to 8 November 2023, Chief Justice Menon and a delegation from the Supreme Court of Singapore paid a visit to the Supreme Court of Indonesia, following an earlier visit in March 2023. On the first day of the visit, Chief Justice Menon held a bilateral meeting with Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Indonesia, Prof Dr Muhammad Syarifuddin. The two Chief Justices discussed the different avenues of strategic interest for collaboration between the two judiciaries, such as cooperation in cross-border insolvency and restructuring, matters relating to international commercial courts, and judicial training and exchanges. Chief Justice Menon also called on the President of the Central Jakarta District Court, Judge Dr Liliek P Adi SH MH.

Chief Justice Menon also visited the Judicial Training Centre in Bogor and engaged in a fireside chat with Indonesian judges and judicial training participants, along with Justice Lee Seiu Kin, Justice Pang Khang Chau and Justice Syamsul Maarif of the Supreme Court of Indonesia. They discussed topics such as the future of judging, the impact of generative artificial intelligence and technology, the importance of judicial training and lifelong learning, the relevance of international judicial engagement and the emergence of international commercial courts.

For more information, visit www.judiciary.gov.sg 

SOURCE Supreme Court of Singapore

Also from this source

Council of ASEAN Chief Justices reflect milestones and achievements over the past 10 years, and chart strategic agenda

Council of ASEAN Chief Justices reflect milestones and achievements over the past 10 years, and chart strategic agenda

The Council of ASEAN Chief Justices (CACJ) held its inaugural retreat on 20 October to reaffirm the ASEAN Judiciaries' strategic and cohesive...
Singapore's Chief Justice Menon makes major contributions as President of the ASEAN Law Association

Singapore's Chief Justice Menon makes major contributions as President of the ASEAN Law Association

The Honourable the Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon of Singapore relinquished his post as President of the ASEAN Law Association (ALA) at the 14th ALA...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Foreign Policy & International Affairs

Image1

Legal Issues

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.