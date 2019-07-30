Singapore-based global customer experience company, Everise, extends footprint in US and opens new facility in Guatemala

The opening of the new office follows Everise's acquisition of two US-based companies. Namely C3|CustomerContactChannels in 2016, which provides premium and omni-channel customer support, and Trusource Labs in 2018, which offers innovative product support, Apple Help Desk support and content moderation for Smart Home, IoT and Silicon Valley startups. Everise currently has a footprint in Oklahoma, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, and Utah and a corporate office in Miramar, Florida.

Sudhir Agarwal, CEO of Everise shared, "With our new office in San Francisco, we see the value in being close to the Silicon Valley area so we can better serve our customers, many of whom come from here. We are uniquely placed to be the go-to experience vendor for high-growth Smart Home and IoT companies who want to deliver high-touch customer experiences at scale. Everise alone can cost-effectively provide the full range of customer, product and digital experience services future multi-billion-dollar brands require."

Everise's expansion establishes a stronger foothold in the US, as it seeks to attract the right talent that will help elevate the business, with plans to aggressively expand 2.3x over the coming months. As one of the leading healthcare and smart home experience experts in the US, the firm's growth is a mix between new business wins and the upcoming health enrolment period. As a result, many of the opportunities they are offering are for licensed healthcare and health insurance customer experience agents as well as systematic insights analysts and more. Everise also successfully launched its Work-At-Home programs, which aim to give employees more flexibility and work-life balance.

Set to redefine the Customer Experience (CX) industry, Everise provides end-to-end omnichannel customer service solutions to Fortune 500 companies and renowned unicorns such as British American Tobacco, Hong Leong Bank, Caavo and more. The firm has built its portfolio through a series of mergers and acquisitions. Besides C3|CustomerContactChannels and Trusource Labs, Everise also acquired two firms in 2018 -- Asia-based multilingual hub Globee which offers premium Asian language customer support and Malaysia-based startup Hyperlab which provides AI-fueled smart interactions for consumers and employees.

New enhanced facility in Guatemala

Earlier this month, Everise moved its Guatemala office to a new facility. The new facility represents an expansion of its current operations in the area. From a team of 25 in 2012, the office now staffs over 900 employees in the new facility, with the capacity to expand to 1,500.

In line with its "people-first" value proposition, the new facility offers free transportation for night shift employees, easy access to public transportation, onsite activities like table tennis, a soccer field, basketball court and running track, as well as an outdoor patio for relaxation.

Globally, Everise boasts 12,000 technology-driven customer experience professionals, who speak more than 20 different languages in 14 locations. Since its inception, the firm has rapidly grown to one of the largest Asia-based global experience companies, offering innovative customer (CX), product (PX) and digital (DX) experiences for the modern enterprise, with a unique offering including support for voice, video and chat, specialized support for internet of things (IoT), enterprise artificial intelligence (AI), content moderation and more.

Earlier this year, C3ICustomerContactChannels clinched the award for 'Best Place to Work' at the HR Asia Awards, for its office in the Philippines and recently won the 'Silicon Reviews Top 50 Workplaces' award.

To learn more about the opportunities at Everise, please visit weareeverise.com/careers or watch https://vimeo.com/weareeverise/we-elevate-experiences .

About Everise:

Established in 2016, Everise is a Singapore-based Global Experience company, delivering over 500,000 customer experiences each day for Fortune 500 brands and the world's most loved unicorns. Globally, Everise boasts 12,000 technology-driven customer experience professionals, who speak more than 20 different languages in 14 locations.

Since its inception the firm has rapidly grown to provide end to end omnichannel customer experience solutions for the modern enterprise, with a unique offering including support for voice, video and chat, specialised support for internet of things (IoT), enterprise artificial intelligence (AI), content moderation and more.

SOURCE Everise