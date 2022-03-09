SINGAPORE, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new record was set in the NFT world when "The Merge" (a Pak piece) became the most expensive NFT that was sold for a whopping $91.8 million. Without a doubt, this sale brought renewed attention to the NFT industry.

In fact, NFTs are relatively new in the digital space and has a massive impact on the digital currency world. According to the data from Fortunly , there were 1.538 million NFT art sales for a single month in 2021, and the entire year recorded more than 11 million art sales.

Singapore based KarineDAO launches NFT collection to drive female empowerment and entrepreneurship

A recent research shows that women account for just 16% of the NFT market while men takes up the majority, a disparity KarineDAO seeks to improve.

What is KarineDAO?

The KarineDAO project is a set of 1515 digital NFT collectibles, known as Karine NFT, to be minted on 17th of March 2022.

Every Karine NFT has unique set of properties that provide each NFT owners with tangible benefits. One of the key benefits is providing the owner the ability to leverage on Karine's businesses, partnerships and collaborations from other companies, both local and global brands.

The Mission of KarineDAO

To drive diversity and improve the number of women participating in the NFT space, Karine's primary mission is to empower more female entrepreneurs globally through the power of innovation and community.

The project is guided by three core principles:

To get more women into the NFT industry – KarineDAO's goal is to increase the number of female NFT collectors and traders to take advantage of this novel technology. To foster a sense of community among its members – KarineDAO seeks to help its members learn and earn in the industry by tokenizing their unique content, hence helping them actualize their dreams. Get members' businesses running – KarineDAO Tank series seeks to support and potentially fund startups that are female empowerment driven. The shared resources will enhance Karine's network to add value to these supported projects.

The Team

KarineDAO was founded by beauty veteran Karine Cheong, a 2016/2017 winner of Asia Successful Achiever. With more than 10 years of experience in the beauty and health industry, Karine has a proven track record of building several successful businesses in Southeast Asia.

Other core members of the team are Hong Qi Yu, KarineDAO's Project Advisor and the CEO of Tokenize Xchange . The project is also backed by Alson Chia, Project Manager of KarineDAO and the Head of Operations & Trading of Tokenize Xchange, and William Charlton, KarineDAO's Community Manager who is responsible for business development at Tokenize Xchange.

Official launch

Karine NFT will be available for minting on 17 March 2022 in KarineDAO.com . Join KarineDAO discord to support the drive and cause.

About KarineDAO

KarineDAO – building an influencial community through you. Empowered to drive more females to the NFT space and to support entrepreneurship

Media Contact:

KARINEDAO

+6589003719

https://KarineDAO.com

SOURCE KARINEDAO