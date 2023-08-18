Singapore Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023: A $5+ Billion Industry by 2028 - Green Initiatives Propel Market Towards Sustainable Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Singapore Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Singapore data center market is expected to reach a value of $5.14 billion by 2028 from $4.2 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.41% from 2022 to 2028

This report analyses the Singapore data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

After lifting the moratorium in 2022 Singapore, the Singapore data center market is again expected to start receiving investments. We believe that after 2-3 years, the investments will start growing positively. The investments in 2022 were majorly driven by projects that were already under construction or were announced before the start of the moratorium in the country.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Economic Development Board (EDB) listed several criteria for data center applications, including the data center project having to be developed with a PUE of 1.3 or less for a 100% IT load capacity. The government has set a target for achieving 2 Giga-peak (GWp) of renewable energy by 2030. Singapore also plans to import up to 4 GW of green energy by 2035 from Cambodia and Indonesia.

The government offers economic zones known as free trade zones that offer businesses good customs and tax concessions. Tanjong Pagar Terminal and Keppel Terminal, Keppel Distripark, Keppel Distripark Linkbridge, Pasir Panjang Terminal, Jurong Port, and others are only a few of the Free Zones in Singapore.

In November 2022, Microsoft partnered with ITE and launched the first Datacenter Academy (DCA) in Asia. DCA's five-year commitment is to empower around 300 ITE students with data center skills.

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Singapore colocation market revenue.

colocation market revenue. An assessment of the data center investment in Singapore by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Singapore data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Singapore

Facilities Covered (Existing): 41

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 3

Coverage: 3+ Sub-locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Singapore

Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing

The Singapore market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

In Southeast Asia , Singapore is the most mature market, with most global and local operators. The country has more than 40 existing third-party facilities.

, is the most mature market, with most global and local operators. The country has more than 40 existing third-party facilities. In 2022, BDx, Keppel Data Centres, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, and Princeton Digital Group were some of the colocation operators involved in developing the data centers, which are open and under construction in the Singapore data center market.

data center market. In addition, the country also witnessed investments from global cloud operators such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Facebook. For instance, in August 2022 , Google launched its third facility in Singapore .

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Huawei Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Inspur

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

MiTAC Holdings

NetApp

Quanta Cloud Technology

Wiwynn

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Aecom

Arup

Aurecon

AWP Architects

Cundall

DSCO Group

Fortis Construction

Faithful+Gould

Gammon Construction

Kienta Engineering Construction

LSK Engineering

M+W Group

NTT Facilities

PM Group

Sato Kogyo

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Bosch Security Systems

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

Kohler-SDMO

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Rolls Royce

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

AirTrunk

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Big Data Exchange (BDx)

China Mobile International (CMI)

DODID

Digital Realty

Equinix

Facebook (Meta)

Google

Global Switch

Iron Mountain

Keppel Data Centres

Microsoft

NTT Global Data Centers

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

Singtel

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Telin Singapore

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Eastern Singapore

Southern Singapore

Northern Singapore

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

