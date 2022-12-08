Singapore Data Center Market Investment Report 2022-2027: Existing and Upcoming Facilities with Opportunities in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Singapore Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyses the Singapore data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.



The Singapore data center market currently includes about 23 unique third-party data center service providers, operating more than 40 facilities. The country also has several on-premises or dedicated data centers owned by local enterprises.

Singapore is one of the world's most steady and growing economies. In 2021, the country witnessed its economy at a staggering growth of over 7%. The country has also observed an increase in investments in internet technology, connectivity, and strengthening of the regulatory framework, attracting many investors.

Due to the Impact of COVID-19, Singapore witnessed an increase in the demand for data center services, digitalization, and adoption of cloud services by the government and private sectors.

In January 2022, The Singapore government withdrew the moratorium imposed on data centers. The moratorium was initially imposed on 2019 due to the high energy consumption by the data centers.

The Data Center and Cloud Region in Singapore has witnessed an increase in investment from major providers. One of the key factors relating to this is the strategic location and excellent connectivity.

DATA CENTER MARKET IN SINGAPORE VENDOR LANDSCAPE



In 2021, Singapore received several investments from global and local data center operators such as Keppel Data Centres, Equinix, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Facebook (Meta), Microsoft, and BDS, among others.

The rise in demand across industries has led data center suppliers to sign M&A contracts or acquire companies to expand their portfolios. In August 2021, Keppel Corporation announced to acquire the non-media assets of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), which included data center assets and a joint-owned telco.

In Singapore, the data center companies are collaborating with Construction Contractors to improve efficiency and requirements in the data center. The data center operator Global Switch partnered with PM Group for the construction of the second data center (Woodlands Data Center) in Singapore.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE MARKET



Singapore is one of the top data center markets in the APAC. Lifting of the data center moratorium, digitalization, investment in 5G technology, rise in the use of social media, and increased adoption of renewable resources like solar are some of the major factors driving the Singapore data center market.

Singapore has around 40 operational colocation data centers. The major colocation operators are Keppel Data Centres, Equinix, and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards.

Singapore's government provides free Trade Zones or economic areas that provide firms with beneficial customs and tax incentives. Some of the Free Trades Zones present in Singapore include Tanjong Pagar Terminal and Keppel Terminal, Sembawang Wharves, and more.

An increase in the adoption of renewable energy is witnessed in Singapore According to Energy Market Authority (EMA), Singapore's total solar capacity stood at around 440 MW in Q1 2021. The Singapore Government aims to achieve a target of 2 GW by 2030.

Singapore is also witnessing growth in connectivity with submarine cables, connecting major locations worldwide. Singapore observed a rapid rise in connectivity and submarine cables. with 12 new submarine cables that are under construction

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region(Area and Power Capacity)

o Eastern US

o Southern US

o Northern US

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region(Area and Power Capacity)

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Singapore colocation market revenue.

colocation market revenue. An assessment of the data center investment in Singapore by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Singapore data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Singapore data center market size during the forecast period.

data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the data center market size during the forecast period. The Singapore data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Singapore.

Facilities Covered (Existing): 40

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 03

Coverage: 3 Regions

Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Singapore.

Colocation Market Revenue (2021-2027)

Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2021-2027)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH Units

Chillers Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Network

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

MiTAC Holdings

NetApp

Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)

Wistron (WIWYNN)

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Arup Group

AWP Architects

Aurecon Group

AECOM

Cundall

DSCO Group

Fortis Construction

Faithful+Gould

Gammon Construction

HDR Architecture

Kienta Engineering Construction

LSK Engineering

M+W Group

NTT FACILITIES

PM Group

Sato Kogyo

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Bosch Security Systems

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

KOHLER-SDMO

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Piller Power Systems

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

BDX (Big Data Exchange)

Facebook

Keppel Data Centres

Microsoft

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

