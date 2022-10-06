Singapore Delegation Visits ISA (Islamic Services of America) in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ISA (Islamic Services of America) welcomed a delegation from the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) to the ISA office in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, September 21.

The group was led by Mr. Zalman Ali, Director, Halal Development, Ms.Nurul Hidayah Abubakar, Assistant Director of Halal Certification, Ms. Diana Husna Beetsma, Head of Standards & Development and Mr. Sharifuddin Mohd Ali, Head of Halal Supply Network.

(Singapore Delegation with ISA at ISA Office in Iowa: Seated in front row left to right, Bill Aossey and Zalman Ali; Standing in second row left to right, Nurul Hidayah Abubakar, Jalel Aossey, Yassine Tebbal, Sharifuddin Mohd Ali, Arben Zeneli, Rahiem Martin, Tariq Igram and Diana Husna Beetsma) Islamic Services of America (ISA) Halal Certification process and marks are a globally recognized symbol of Halal integrity. ISA is a leading Halal Certification body in the United States and North America, recognized internationally in every sector of the Halal industry and unique in our depth of expertise and knowledge. Since 1975 ISA has offered USA businesses Halal education and a well-defined, clear approach to the Halal certification process and audit plan.

ISA is one of a few US Halal certifiers recognized by MUIS for the Singapore market.

There was a robust discussion about the domestic US Halal industry, MUIS Halal standards and the wider international Halal standards applied by recognized and reputable Halal certifiers around the world. This aligned with further discussions about the mutual recognition relationship for over 25 years, past visits by ISA to the MUIS offices and future collaborations to enhance MUIS' Foreign Halal Certification Body recognition framework.

"Meeting with the delegation from MUIS in Singapore further solidified ISA's commitment to Southeast Asian economies and their growing Halal consumer base. ISA's recognition by MUIS and our partnership with US companies interested in international trade further facilitates exports of US food and agricultural products to the region. The visiting MUIS team's strategy to expand and improve upon their Halal protocols and standards is encouraging and a welcome effort to fulfill the growing and advancing demands of Halal consumers," commented Jalel Aossey, President of ISA.

Zalman Ali, MUIS Director stated, "Through the briefing and engagement with the ISA team, we have found that ISA is aligned to MUIS's commitment to Halal integrity and has put in place a Halal quality assurance system that meets MUIS's standards. Additionally, ISA is attuned to the varying needs and preferences of its clients and strives to continuously improve and enhance its processes through the strategic use of technology and media tools. ISA has a well-designed training program to build its team's and clients' capabilities in fulfilling Halal requirements and standards."

The delegation was also brought to the Mother Mosque of America, a historical landmark as the oldest standing purpose-built mosque in the United States and to the Islamic Center of Cedar Rapids.

Islamic Services of American (ISA) is a leading USA based Halal certification and auditing organization serving companies, the community, and the Halal industry for over 45 years. Contact ISA at [email protected] or visit the ISA website for more information at www.isahalal.com

