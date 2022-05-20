Singapore Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities: Market to Reach a CAGR of 20.2% During 2022-2029

DUBLIN, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Singapore Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q4 2021 Embedded Finance Survey, Embedded Finance industry in the country is expected to grow by 33.7% on annual basis to reach US$1,046.6 million in 2022.

The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 20.2% during 2022-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$1,046.6 million in 2022 to reach US$2,845.1 million by 2029.

With new insurtech firms entering the embedded insurance market in Singapore, the publisher expects innovation and competition to intensify in the country. Moreover, with insurtech firms using modern technology such as AI and machine learning to innovate with their product offerings, the publisher expects insurtech firms to invest heavily in these technologies over the next four to six quarters.

Furthermore, growth is expected to be driven by increasing partnerships among insurtech and e-commerce platforms.

The embedded insurance market in Singapore is also witnessing a growing number of mergers and acquisitions over the last few quarters.

The fintech industry in Singapore continued its momentum in 2021 with the supportive regulatory environment in the country. Innovation in the fintech sector has driven the growth of the embedded lending industry in Singapore and is expected to remain a significant growth factor in the future.



Moreover, growing opportunities in the fintech industry has also resulted in attracting the attention of funds from foreign investors. These growing investments are expected to propel innovation and technological advancements in the embedded lending market.

With new foreign firms entering the embedded lending market in Singapore, the publisher expects innovation and competition to intensify in the country, which will boost the industry's growth over the next four to eight quarters.



Additionally, innovation in the fintech sector has driven the growth of the embedded payments industry in Singapore and is expected to remain a significant growth factor in the next 24 months. The country has become a global hotspot for fintech start-ups. An increased number of international players are entering the Singapore-embedded payments industry to capitalize on the growing opportunity.

Additionally, with the Singapore government's expanding support for fintech businesses, the country is anticipated to see an influx of new product launches and technological development in payment platforms in the next four to six quarters.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, and wealth sectors.



