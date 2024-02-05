Singapore Exchange (SEL) Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, Estimated ICT Budget, and Major ICT Contracts

News provided by

Research and Markets

05 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Singapore Exchange Limited - Digital transformation strategies" company profile has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides insight into SGX's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.

Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX) is a financial market "infrastructure," operating equity, derivatives, and fixed income markets. It offers trading, listing, settlement, clearing, depository, and data services, with approximately 80% of listed bonds and 40% of listed companies and originating outside Singapore.

SEL is a liquid offshore market for the benchmark equity indices of ASEAN members and non-members, including India, Japan, and China; and provides currency and commodity derivatives products. The company also offers data and market connectivity services.

Scope

  • SGX has embraced digital collaboration tools and services to support its digital transformation and developed digital curriculum to train employees on digital solutions. To enhance its customer experiences, SGX is investing in digital experiences across online platforms, including RegCo Submission portal for listed companies, in-house Titan OTC Pro platform for commodity clients, and Investor Portal for retail investors.
  • SGX is collaborating with organizations and institutions to support start-up ecosystem and help them scale their solutions, and in turn leverage their innovative technologies in its business process. SGX signed MOU with Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), to create a streamlined path for innovative technology companies into the capital markets. Launched Project Ubin, to explore the use of distributed ledger technology (DLT) for clearing and settlement of payments and securities.
  • SGX is leveraging AI, ML, and big data technologies to improve operational efficiency and help traders trade fast and securely, by reducing latency rates and introducing data tools. For instance, SGX RegCo uses AI-powered, real-time surveillance system to monitor trade transactions.

Reasons to Buy

  • Gain insights into SGX's tech operations.
  • Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.
  • Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.
  • Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, investments, and acquisition strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • Digital Transformation Strategy
  • Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
  • Technology Focus
  • Technology Initiatives
  • Investment
  • Acquisitions
  • Partnership, Investment & Acquisition Network Map
  • ICT Budget and Contracts
  • Key Executives
  • Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Impactsure Technologies
  • ScoutAsia
  • Trumid
  • Hillhouse Capital
  • GeoSpock
  • NeoXam
  • Smartkarma
  • Marketnode
  • Temasek
  • Covalent
  • Amazon
  • CryptoCompare
  • AMTD International
  • Options
  • HCL Technologies
  • TCS
  • Finastra
  • Baton Systems
  • DataBP
  • Syfe

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3p71kr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Tetra Laval International Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Packaging Activities, Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, Estimated ICT Budget, and Major ICT Contracts

Tetra Laval International Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Packaging Activities, Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, Estimated ICT Budget, and Major ICT Contracts

The "Tetra Laval International SA - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This...
Atos SE Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Atos SE Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

The "Atos SE - Digital transformation strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides insights...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.