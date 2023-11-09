Singapore Gamers (PC, Mobile, Console, e-Sport) Market Report 2023: A Market with Sizeable Revenue Opportunities and High in-Game Spending Compared to its Southeast Asian Peers

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Singapore Games Market Report" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Leveraging our comprehensive market model and survey insights involving 2,400+ gamers in the region, discover key data and trends on game publishers, top genre, growth drivers, esports, payments, financial transaction events, regulations, gamer preference & behavior, and more.

Despite its small population size Singapore is punching way above its weight in the games industry as it has a sizeable games revenue and high in-game spending compared to its Southeast Asian peers.

The country also continues to be a regional hub for the games industry, being the prime location for global game companies to set up regional offices in and host major international esports events. Singapore is an important player for the regional games industry that also has its own tidbits to understand.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Macroeconomic data

PC Games Market

PC Games Market Snapshot

PC Games Revenue

Major PC Games Publishers

PC Gaming Overview

Popular PC Games by Survey

PC Gaming Time and Spending by Survey

Popular PC Game Distribution Platforms

Internet Cafe Insights by Survey

Mobile Games Market

Mobile Games Market Snapshot

Mobile Games Market Revenue

Top Mobile Games by Downloads

Top Mobile Games by Revenue

Top Publishers by Downloads

Top Publishers by Revenue

Top Mobile Game Genres

PC Games Revenue

Mobile Gaming Overview

Popular Mobile Games by Survey

Mobile Gaming Time and Spending by Survey

Preferred Mobile Game Store by Survey

Console Games Market

Top Console Platforms

Popular Console Games by Survey

Console Gaming Time and Spending/Subscription by Survey

Payments and Monetization

Payment Options

Payment Insights by Survey

In-Game Spending Drivers by Survey

Preferred In-Game Spending by Survey

In-Game Ads by Survey

Cloud Gaming Insights by Survey

Reasons for Not Spending Money for Games

What Non-Spenders Would Buy

Gamer Survey Insights

Survey Respondents' Demographics

Device Ownership by Survey

Popular PC and Smartphone Brands by Survey

Localization Insights by Survey

Source of Information for Games by Survey

Factors Driving Gamers to Try New Games

Most Disliked Aspects in Games by Survey

Streaming and Video content by Survey

New Technologies in Video Games

Games Market Trends and Analysis

General Outlook

Local game companies/homegrown Games and Events Update

Analysis of Latest Trends (e.g. M&A, web3, gaming influencers, localization, non-endemic brands expansion to gaming)

5G Rollout

Esports Data

Overview of Local Esports Development

PC Esports Tournament Overview

Mobile Esports Tournament Overview

Major PC and Mobile Esports Tournaments

Notable Teams and Sponsors

Esports Engagement by Survey

Top Esports Games

Game Regulations

Overview of Game Regulations

Notable Regulatory Bodies and Influential Organizations

Game Rating

Appendix

Methodology

Genre List

Glossary

