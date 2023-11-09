Singapore Gamers (PC, Mobile, Console, e-Sport) Market Report 2023: A Market with Sizeable Revenue Opportunities and High in-Game Spending Compared to its Southeast Asian Peers

The "Singapore Games Market Report" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Leveraging our comprehensive market model and survey insights involving 2,400+ gamers in the region, discover key data and trends on game publishers, top genre, growth drivers, esports, payments, financial transaction events, regulations, gamer preference & behavior, and more.

Despite its small population size Singapore is punching way above its weight in the games industry as it has a sizeable games revenue and high in-game spending compared to its Southeast Asian peers.

The country also continues to be a regional hub for the games industry, being the prime location for global game companies to set up regional offices in and host major international esports events. Singapore is an important player for the regional games industry that also has its own tidbits to understand.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Macroeconomic data

PC Games Market

  • PC Games Market Snapshot
  • PC Games Revenue
  • Major PC Games Publishers
  • PC Gaming Overview
  • Popular PC Games by Survey
  • PC Gaming Time and Spending by Survey
  • Popular PC Game Distribution Platforms
  • Internet Cafe Insights by Survey

Mobile Games Market

  • Mobile Games Market Snapshot
  • Mobile Games Market Revenue
  • Top Mobile Games by Downloads
  • Top Mobile Games by Revenue
  • Top Publishers by Downloads
  • Top Publishers by Revenue
  • Top Mobile Game Genres
  • PC Games Revenue
  • Mobile Gaming Overview
  • Popular Mobile Games by Survey
  • Mobile Gaming Time and Spending by Survey
  • Preferred Mobile Game Store by Survey

Console Games Market

  • Top Console Platforms
  • Popular Console Games by Survey
  • Console Gaming Time and Spending/Subscription by Survey

Payments and Monetization

  • Payment Options
  • Payment Insights by Survey
  • In-Game Spending Drivers by Survey
  • Preferred In-Game Spending by Survey
  • In-Game Ads by Survey
  • Cloud Gaming Insights by Survey
  • Reasons for Not Spending Money for Games
  • What Non-Spenders Would Buy

Gamer Survey Insights

  • Survey Respondents' Demographics
  • Device Ownership by Survey
  • Popular PC and Smartphone Brands by Survey
  • Localization Insights by Survey
  • Source of Information for Games by Survey
  • Factors Driving Gamers to Try New Games
  • Most Disliked Aspects in Games by Survey
  • Streaming and Video content by Survey
  • New Technologies in Video Games

Games Market Trends and Analysis

  • General Outlook
  • Local game companies/homegrown Games and Events Update
  • Analysis of Latest Trends (e.g. M&A, web3, gaming influencers, localization, non-endemic brands expansion to gaming)
  • 5G Rollout

Esports Data

  • Overview of Local Esports Development
  • PC Esports Tournament Overview
  • Mobile Esports Tournament Overview
  • Major PC and Mobile Esports Tournaments
  • Notable Teams and Sponsors
  • Esports Engagement by Survey
  • Top Esports Games

Game Regulations

  • Overview of Game Regulations
  • Notable Regulatory Bodies and Influential Organizations
  • Game Rating

Appendix

  • Methodology
  • Genre List
  • Glossary

Companies Mentioned

  • 4Divinity
  • Activision Blizzard
  • aelf
  • Affyn
  • Alibaba
  • American Express
  • Animoca Brands
  • Animoca Ventures
  • Apple
  • AppLovin Corp
  • Asus
  • Azur Interactive Games
  • Bandai Namco Entertainment Asia
  • Bleed Esports
  • Chain Hill Capital
  • Championify
  • Citibank
  • CMCC Global
  • Cocoon Capital
  • Com2uS
  • DBS
  • Decentralised Gaming Ventures
  • Economic Development Board (EDB)
  • Electronic Arts (EA)
  • Embracer Group
  • Enterprise Singapore (ESG)
  • EPIC
  • Ethlas
  • Eyeball Games
  • Falcon Capital
  • Galaxy Racer
  • GameFi Ventures
  • GamePhilos
  • GamePhilos Studio
  • Garena
  • Gilette
  • Global Esports Federation
  • goGame
  • Gravity
  • Hashed
  • HSBC
  • IGG
  • Impunity Esports
  • Infocomm Media Development Authority's (IMDA)
  • International Olympic Committee
  • Kingsway Capital
  • Lenovo
  • Level Infinite
  • Liberty City Ventures
  • Lilith
  • Long Tech
  • M1
  • Mastercard
  • Metabora SG
  • Microsoft
  • miHoYo
  • Miniclip
  • Ministry of Communications and Information
  • Mojang Studios
  • Moon Active
  • Moonton
  • Mundfish
  • MyRepublic
  • Netease
  • Netmarble
  • Nigma Galaxy
  • Nintendo
  • OCBC
  • ONE Esports
  • Paper Rex
  • Playpark
  • Playrix
  • Playtika
  • Pomerium
  • Razer
  • Reckoner Industries
  • Riot
  • Roblox Corporation
  • Samsung
  • SayGames
  • Scopely
  • Sea Limited
  • SevenX Ventures
  • SIMBA
  • Singapore Cybersports & Online Gaming Association (SCOGA)
  • Singapore Esports Association (SGEA)
  • Singapore Games Association (SGGA)
  • Singapore Ministry of Community, Culture, and Youth (SMCCY)
  • Singapore Tourism Board (STB)
  • Singtel
  • SKT
  • Sony
  • StarHub
  • Supersonic Studios
  • Take-Two Interactive
  • Team Flash SG
  • Team SMG
  • The Iterative Collective (TIC)
  • TikTok
  • Ubisoft
  • UOB
  • Valve (Steam)
  • Visa
  • voodoo
  • W Labs
  • Xsolla
  • Xterio Ltd.
  • Zynga
  • YouTube

