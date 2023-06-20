Singapore Manufacturing Facility Producing Critical Pratt & Whitney GTF™ Engine Components Achieves Full Operational Capability

News provided by

Raytheon Technologies

20 Jun, 2023, 01:30 ET

PARIS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PARIS AIR SHOW -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, today announced its Singapore manufacturing facility, which produces critical components for Pratt & Whitney's GTF™ engine family, has achieved full operational capability.

Continue Reading
Pratt & Whitney’s Singapore manufacturing facility, which produces critical components for Pratt & Whitney’s GTF™ engine family, has achieved full operational capability.
Pratt & Whitney’s Singapore manufacturing facility, which produces critical components for Pratt & Whitney’s GTF™ engine family, has achieved full operational capability.

As part of Pratt & Whitney's overall Industry 4.0 strategy, the facility adopted wall-to-wall closed-door machining while actively integrating the latest technology and automation into the manufacturing process. Closed-door machining enhances productivity, safety, and process control while reducing quality non-conformances and increasing production throughput overall. Across its worldwide manufacturing footprint, Pratt & Whitney is leveraging digital communication technologies like the Internet of things (IoT) and connected devices, along with advanced manufacturing technologies including automation, robotics, virtual reality, and closed-door machining, to create a fully integrated manufacturing environment.

"Evolving from a single fan blade production line to its current three fan blade and three turbine disk production lines, the Pratt & Whitney Singapore manufacturing facility today is capable of producing and delivering more than 11,000 fan blades and 2,400 turbine disks annually," said Marc Paquet, general manager of P&W NGPF Manufacturing Company Singapore Pte Ltd. "Investments supporting the CORE Operating System and our Industry 4.0 strategy, as well as a highly engaged employee population have resulted in lean, automated and connected operations, allowing us to deliver products more quickly for our end customers. This progress has been made possible due to the strong support of the Singapore government and the Economic Development Board (EDB)."

Officially opened in 2016, the 20,500 square meter facility produces hybrid metallic fan blades and highly complex, critical turbine components for the GTF engine family. The GTF engine order book has more than 10,000 engine orders and commitments from over 90 customers in more than 30 countries, and the Singapore facility is the second Pratt & Whitney fan blade and high-pressure turbine disk production facility in the world, thus playing a critical role in supporting customer needs in Asia Pacific and beyond.

About Pratt & Whitney 
Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit www.prattwhitney.com. To receive press releases and other news directly, please sign up here

About RTX 
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. Our global team of 180,000 employees pushes the limits of known science and redefines how we connect and protect our world. We are advancing aviation, building smarter defense systems and creating innovations to take us deeper into space. Effective July 1, the company will complete its realignment into three customer-focused business units — Collins Aerospace, Raytheon and Pratt & Whitney. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. 

Pratt & Whitney                                                                                              
+1 (860) 565-9600
[email protected] 

SOURCE Raytheon Technologies

Also from this source

Pratt & Whitney and Indian Start-up Awiros launch AI-based Aircraft Engine Inspection Tool, Percept

RTX developing 1MW generator under contract with the Air Force Research Laboratory

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.