Singapore Memories - 20 Scents of Singapore as Room Fragrance "Atas", "Glamour of ION", "For my Tai Tai", "Red Dot" and more

Blessings from Arab Street

Glamour of ION

AsiaLite

AsiaX

Mahjong & More

Prayers at Buddha relic temple

Red dot

Allure De MBS

Tai Tai's House

Cost $45 (50ml concentrate)

Atas – "So Atas!" Or in other words "Sophisticated & Elegant" is a Singlish compliment. This is one of the most sophisticated smell, our bestseller. This smell is our perfumer's favourite. The smell she uses to make her house "Totally Atas."

Night @ Safari – This green and clean aroma will take you to into a dreamy walk at Night@Safari. We bring you this beautiful aroma of the Woods, Water, rare Orchids and light Ozonic Air. We created this smell so you can take freshness of Singapore back to your home.

Sunrise in Botanical – We have tried to captured the smell of Orchids, green shrubs, cut-grass & various other plants early in the morning.

Blessings from Arab Street – We bring you reminders of the past- Smell of Jasmin, Champaka Flowers, Amber, Myrrh, Frankincense & Sandalwood. Plus a dash of Oud as you will experience today.

Mahjong & More – Smell and tell us if this is a "Mahjong" smell or not?

Prayers at Buddha relic temple – The smell is designed to remind all of us of experiencing the calm & peace of a Buddhist temple, somewhere in the world.

Tai Tai's House – Traditionally Tai tai (太太) was a Chinese colloquial term for head-wife of a multi-wife, but we follow the new age definition. The Room Serum is designed to be elegant and rich. Hope you like it.

About Singapore Memories: We are a Singaporean Perfume brand, that previously brought you 8 scents, two of which were revival of Iconic Singaporean perfumes. "Singapore Girl" and "Reves De Singapour"

We have also revived other scents from the past which are available as limited edition- Australian Girl, California Girl, Hawaii Girl, Hong Kong Girl, Bali, Javanesque, Cinta, Dadi 7, First Lady, Christina, May Ling, Singapore Bliss.

Our relentless search for defining Singaporean products, made us combine this spirit, with Native-Orchids of Singapore.

Website: www.Singapore-Memories.com

Phone: +65 8809 5443

Media Contact:

Mrs Prachi Saini Garg

88095443

info@singapore-memories.com

