Singapore Online Advertising Market Driven by Continued Growth in the Number of Social Media Users and Increasing Penetration of Smartphones: Ken Research

Percentage share of social media advertising in online advertising market is expected to positively incline registering a CAGR of close to 9% with growth in the number of social media users during 2019-2023. This would be facilitated by a proportionate rise in number of social media ads in the country by the end of 2023. This would account for almost 5 million social media users in the country.

In terms of number of smart phone users, the contribution is anticipated to incline positively registering a CAGR of close to 73% during the forecast period. This is owing to the fast pace expansion using diversified advertising models and increased online advertising by mobile.

The share of digital is expected to increase in the overall advertising market due to the increasing number of internet users with an annual growth anticipated at close to 2% by the end of 2023.

Singapore Online Advertising market growth will be facilitated by increasing number of internet users and expanding presence of international ad agency brands, robust digital infrastructure, arrival of new online advertising agencies and increasing smart phone penetration. The total advertising market is still dominated by traditional medium such as print media due to their credibility and comparatively low pricing. Many new online advertising agencies and international brands have been projected to enter during the forecast period. There could be an opportunity for brands and industries to enter with new and unique mode of online advertising by using digital strategy consultancy, web design, brand reputation management, search engine optimization, email marketing and others. Online advertising in the country is anticipated to increase in the future owing to the arrival of international brands that are willing to spent more on the online advertising in Singapore.

In 2018, it has been analyzed that search advertising has been the most popular one amongst sectors while the banner advertising has not been opted much. Industries are usually willing to spend close to USD 150 million on search advertising and USD 35 million on banner advertising. Desktop is the most preferred medium for online advertising due to the large size of the ads and tendency of Singaporeans to spend more time on laptop as compared to mobile throughout the year. FMCG and E-commerce sector is spending huge amount on online advertising due to the presence of large number of players and little product differentiation. Carbon Interactive, Media One, Happy Marketer, First Page Pte Ltd, Hashmeta Pte Ltd., One9Ninety Pte Ltd. have been the most popular online advertising agencies while Google, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube have been popular choices in the online platforms.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Singapore Online Advertising Market Outlook to 2023 - By Medium (Desktop and Mobile), by Type (Search Advertising, Social Media Advertising, Banner Advertising, Video Advertising and Online classifieds and others), by Sectors (FMCG, Entertainment & Media, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive and others) and by Model ( Cost per click, Cost per mile and Cost per action) believe that the market is expected to register positive CAGR of 10.5% in terms of online advertising spent during the forecasted period 2018-2023E.

Key Segments Covered

By Online Advertising Medium By Online Ad Spend

Desktop

Mobile

By Types of Online Advertising By Online Ad Spend

Search Advertising

Social Media Advertising

Banner Advertising

Video Advertising

Online Classified & Others

By Different Sector/Industries By Online Ad Spend

FMCG

Entertainment & Media

BFSI

Retail

Health care

Automotive

Others

By Pricing Models By Online Ad Spend

Cost per Click (CPC)

Cost per Mile (CPM)

Cost per Action (CPA)

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2013-2018

2013-2018 Forecast Period: 2019-2023

Key Target Audience

Advertising Agencies

Social Networking Platforms

End User Industries Investing in Online Advertising

Investors

Advertising Agencies Covered:

Carbon Interactive

Active Media

Happy Marketer

Hashmeta Pte. Ltd.

Clickr Media

Media One

One9 Ninety

Advertising Platforms Covered:

Google

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

LinkedIn

Twitter

Snapchat

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Singapore Online Advertising Market

Singapore Online Advertising Market Segmentation

SWOT Analysis of Singapore Online Advertising Market

Trends and Development in Singapore Online Advertising Market

Online Advertising Market Issues and Challenges in Singapore Online Advertising

Online Advertising Regulatory Scenario of Singapore Online Advertising Market

Competitive Scenario in Singapore Online Advertising Market

Online Advertising Market Company Profiles of Singapore Online Advertising Market

Singapore Online Advertising Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2023E

Analyst Recommendation in Singapore Online Advertising Market

