Singapore Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities 2023-2027

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Mar, 2024, 12:45 ET

DUBLIN, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Singapore Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Prepaid card market (value terms) in Singapore increased at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2018-2022. Over the forecast period of 2023 to 2027, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 11.0%, increasing from US$7.68 billion in 2022 to reach US$13.09 billion by 2027.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Singapore. With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 75+ market segments and sub-segments of prepaid payment instrument in Singapore.
  • Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your prepaid card and digital wallet strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the industry.
  • Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets.

Scope

Singapore Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction

Singapore Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments

  • Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
  • Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
  • Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
  • Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
  • Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Singapore Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

  • Load Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction
  • Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories

Singapore Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction
  • Number of Cards

Singapore Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction
  • Number of Cards

Singapore Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

  • By Age Group
  • By Income Group
  • By Gender

Singapore General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Singapore Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

  • By Open Loop Gift Card
  • By Closed Loop Gift Card

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Retail Consumer Segment
  • By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Singapore Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Singapore Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

  • By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card
  • By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Singapore Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Small Scale Business Segment
  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment
  • By Enterprise Business Segment
  • By Government Segment

Singapore Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Small Scale Business Segment
  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment
  • By Enterprise Business Segment
  • By Government Segment

Singapore Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Small Scale Business Segment
  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment
  • By Enterprise Business Segment
  • By Government Segment

Singapore Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Retail
  • By Small Scale Business Segment
  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment
  • By Enterprise Business Segment
  • By Government Segment

Singapore Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Singapore Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Singapore Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Singapore Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Singapore Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e6syg4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Catheter Market Size and Forecast Report, 2023-2024 and 2030: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Company Analysis - Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Dominates

Global Catheter Market Size and Forecast Report, 2023-2024 and 2030: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Company Analysis - Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Dominates

The "Global Catheter Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has...
Global Protein Ingredient Market Size and Forecasts Report 2024-2030: Growing Emphasis on Health, Well-being, and Nutritional Awareness Bodes Well for the Burgeoning Sector

Global Protein Ingredient Market Size and Forecasts Report 2024-2030: Growing Emphasis on Health, Well-being, and Nutritional Awareness Bodes Well for the Burgeoning Sector

The "Global Protein Ingredient Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis"...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics