Singapore Senior Minister of State Visits NX Singapore

TOKYO, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (hereinafter "NX Singapore"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., received a visit from Mr. Zaqy Mohamad, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Manpower, at its head office's Toh Guan Global Logistics Centre in the city-state on Wednesday, March 27.

Senior Minister of State Zaqy Mohamad (center), NXSAO President Katsuhito Kobayashi (second from right)

NX Singapore has been promoting workplace safety, employees' health and operational efficiency. Nippon Express (South Asia & Oceania) Pte. Ltd. (NXSAO) President Katsuhito Kobayashi and an NX Singapore team showed the visitors their initiatives to minimize possible injury during operations such as driving an advanced forklift equipped with AI cameras and telematics(*) technology, as well as its T-sort automated robotic sorting system. SMS Mr. Zaqy saw "how NX Singapore has leveraged AI and robotics to enhance vehicular safety and reduce the risk of musculoskeletal disorders in their operations."

NX Singapore celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2023 and has for many years served as a hub in the South Asia and Oceania region supporting customers' supply chains.

(*) Telematics: The provision of various information services using vehicles and other mobile objects equipped with communication systems

