Singapore Space Venture QOSMOSYS Launches Retail Brand QONN8Q

SINGAPORE, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QOSMOSYS, a Singapore-based space venture founded in 2020 with the aim to contribute to a new business era of peaceful space colonization, is launching their first consumer brand, QONN8Q (pronounced "Connect").

QONN8Q by QOSMOSYS website Founder and CEO of Qosmosys

QOSMOSYS combines breakthrough technologies with ambitious business goals to design space missions relying on a proprietary spacecraft design, aims at upscaling the unlimited use of outer space for meaningful business and science purposes while respecting international guidelines to steer clear of contributing space junk in the Earth-neighborhood. It sets its sight in cutting its teeth in the comprehensive space colonization segment estimated by Morgan Stanley to triple and top more than a trillion US$ by the year 2040.

Building upon QOSMOSYS' capabilities to design, launch and operate multi-mission space vehicles, QONN8Q is a first-of-its-kind space venture that now gives anyone and everyone a new way to experience space. With this early-stage venture, QOSMOSYS will be at the forefront of developing a wide-scale community whereas every individual can create, maintain and develop connections with others using space as a proxy. QONN8Q will contribute to waking humanity's consciousness to its responsibility towards the space environment while offering anyone the opportunity to benefit from a first line of services including composable engraved messages immortalizing milestones and precious memories encapsulated into a bespoke time capsule.

Maiden flight for QOSMOSYS is set in June 2022 onboard a Falcon 9 / SpaceX launcher.

Emphasizing QONN8Q's mission is founder and CEO of QOSMOSYS and a veteran from the space industry, François Dubrulle, "Where most space industry players explore vertical technologies with a B2B perspective, I see QOSMOSYS taking risks to rely on the capacity of digital platforms to empower every individual to contribute to create strong communities as a source of value to enforce the dreams and visions of the masses based on what technologies can give best."

Looking ahead, QOSMOSYS anchors QONN8Q as a first milestone to their global vision encompassing a peaceful and responsible space colonization. QOSMOSYS will progressively roll-out other comprehensive business services to serve brands, industries and space agencies, using increasingly sophisticated space vehicles. "Digital transformation tools participate in efficient individual's connection and integration into platforms that incorporate necessary tools to a reasonable development of our interdependent modern societies towards a global endeavor: giving a chance to humanity to explore and colonise the Moon and look beyond." says Dubrulle.

QOSMOSYS has unveiled plans to release evolved versions of its existing Zeus spacecraft to offer an original space burial services within the next twelve months, along with myriads of reusable vehicles that can land on the Moon aiming at dropping off supplies to professional space explorers who will tread our natural satellite by 2025.

For questions, further details or interviews, please contact:

Jackie They

+65 94309825

[email protected]

SOURCE Qosmosys Pte Ltd