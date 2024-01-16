Singapore Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2023 Featuring Singtel Singapore, StarHub, Mobile (M1) Singapore, and Simba Telecom

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Singapore Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Singapore Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Singapore today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028.

The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



The total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Singapore, when valued in US dollars, will decline at a CAGR of 0.2% during the 2023-2028 period, which could be primarily due to the strengthening US dollar against local currency. Mobile data service revenue will increase to $1.5 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

This growth will be driven by a continued rise in mobile internet and smartphone subscriber base and a projected increase in adoption of 5G services, which yield higher data ARPU. Fixed broadband service revenue will also grow to $471.2 million in 2028, supported by growing adoption of fixed broadband services and increasing fiber-based connections among residential and business customers.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Singapore .

. The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope

4G subscriptions will account for the majority share of the total mobile subscriptions in 2023.

The top two mobile operators, Singtel and StarHub, will account for a 764.3% share of the total mobile subscriptions in 2023.

Average monthly mobile voice usage in Singapore will decline to 98 minutes in 2028 in line with the increasing user preference for OTT-based voice communication alternatives.

Reasons to Buy

This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Singapore's telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies. Accompanying the Publisher's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Singapore's mobile communications, fixed telephony, and broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

mobile communications, fixed telephony, and broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares. With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Singapore's telecommunications markets.

telecommunications markets. The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors, and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Singapore .

Key Topics Covered:

Market highlights

Key takeaways, telecom services revenue outlook, revenue CAGR by service type , 2023 service penetration

Demographic, macroeconomic, and regulatory context

Population, nominal GDP, PPP-adjusted GDP per capita, real GDP growth, consumer price inflation, exchange rates

Regulatory context

Regulatory highlights, Digital Connectivity Blueprint, 3G Switch-off, Digital Transformation

Telecom market outlook

Total telecom and Pay-TV services revenue by category, 2022-2028

Evolution of total telecom and pay-TV services revenue , 2022-2028

Mobile services market

Mobile service penetration and subscription trends

Mobile subscription and user penetration, 2022-2028

Total mobile subscriptions, 2022-2028

Device adoption trends

Mobile subscriptions by device type, 2022-2028

Handset subscriptions by type, 2022-2028

Payment types and technology trends

Mobile subscriptions by payment type

Mobile subscriptions by technology generation, 2022-2028

Churn and usage trends

Churn, voice usage, data usage

Market share trends

Subscription market share, 2023

Pre-/postpaid market shares, 2023

MVNO subscription market share, 2023

Fixed services market

Fixed service penetration and subscription trends

Voice telephony and fixed broadband penetration, 2022-2028

Total voice telephony and fixed broadband access lines, 2022-2028

Fixed service penetration and subscription trends

Voice telephony lines by technology, 2022-2028

Broadband lines by technology, 2022-2028

Market share trends

Fixed voice telephony access line market shares, 2023

Fixed broadband access lines market shares, 2023

Fixed service revenue trends

Total fixed service revenue by service category, 2022-2028

Fixed services ARPU by service category, 2022-2028

Pay-TV services market

Penetration and subscription trends

TV and pay-TV household penetration , 2022-2028

Total pay-TV subscriptions by type , 2022-2028

Market share trends

Total pay-TV subscription market shares , 2023

Service revenue trends

Total pay-TV service revenue , 2022-2028

Pay-TV services ARPU by type , 2022-2028

Competitive landscape and company snapshots

Product portfolios and positioning, market share overview

Company snapshot (Singtel Singapore, StarHub, Mobile (M1) Singapore , Simba Telecom )

, Simba Telecom ) Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Singtel Singapore

StarHub

Mobile (M1) Singapore

Simba Telecom

