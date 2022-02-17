Singapore Telecoms Industry Report 2022-2027: Broadband Subscribers - FTTH Push to Gigabit Speeds

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Singapore Telecoms Industry Report - 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the South Korea telecoms industry including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends, 5G and also features the following:

Overall Telecommunications Market by Major Operators

Telco Operators Profile, Revenue and EBITDA Mix

Mobile Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Spectrum Holdings

IoT Market Overview

Broadband Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

National Broadband Network Detailed Market Overview and Forecasts

Thematics / Opportunities relating to 5G, M&A and e-Commerce

Telecoms Infrastructure Review

Telco M&A Transaction Database

The Capex from Singaporean operators is cyclical with mobile rollout leading to investments in line with the operators' top-line growth. Capex investments peaked between 2016 and 2017 while all three operators built their respective 4G mobile network. Capex investments increased again in 2020 and will continue through to 2027, as mobile operators invest in 5G.Singapore sees 5G as the backbone of a wide range of technological advances including autonomous vehicles, smart cities and Internet of Things. All three mobile operators launched 5G services in 2020. The Capex to GDP ratio spiked between 2015 and 2016 and started to slide downwards and growing from 2020 onwards.

The publisher projects an increase in Capex spend throughout 2022 alone by installing more 5G base stations across all cities, ramping up Singapore's 5G rollout island-wide and consolidating its 5G network leadership in terms of speeds and availability in the country.

Mobile Subscribers and Revenue

Average annual mobile revenue growth was much lower (-7.8%) than mobile service subscriptions growth (1.3%) during the period 2014-2021, highlighting the structural challenges faced by mobile operators. Declining voice & SMS revenue only partially offset by wireless data monetisation is putting pressure on ARPU, compounded by bundling discounts to stem churn.

IoT connections is a major growth driver for mobile operators, a slowdown in mobile subscriptions growth will put long term pressure, dialling up competition for the three mobile operators fighting for fewer new customers.

According to the publisher's benchmark study of mobile data pricing, Singapore had among the biggest cost reduction per GB over the last 3 years, while India has the lowest rate in the world with just a few cents per GB.

The Singaporean mobile market rapidly transformed from a voice and SMS to a mobile Internet-dominated market. With a continued drive to convert smartphones users to digital shoppers and therefore increasing mobile operators' consumers share of wallet. Mobile operators are increasing market segmentation and deliver innovative offerings targeting households with digital services such as music, video streaming, digital payments and bundles of other services such as home automation, IPTV and fixed broadband.

Broadband Subscribers - FTTH Push to Gigabit Speeds

After over 10 years of investments in fibre infrastructure, Singapore boasts the highest FTTH penetration in the world as well as one of the most advanced, consumer broadband products offering speeds up to 10Gbps. Most people use above 1GBps packages which are mostly bundled with mobile services by the three dominant players, Singtel, Starhub and M1.

Fixed broadband penetration is forecasted to grow modestly as Singapore's investments in full-fibre networks are now reaching maturity with affordable packages and increased broadband household penetration growing towards saturation.

Companies Mentioned

M1

MyRepublic

Starhub

Singtel

TPG

