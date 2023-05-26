Singapore to launch the 1st Starlight International Youth Basketball Open in August

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated Starlight International Youth Basketball Open (SIYBO) will take place from August 11th to 13th, 2023, in the vibrant cosmopolitan city of Singapore. This event will bring together young basketball enthusiasts from all corners of the globe, making it a truly international competition. Over the course of three action-packed days, participants will engage in intense basketball matches and a wide array of enriching activities. It will be an opportunity for these talented young players to showcase their skills and unleash their passion for the sport.

SIYBO is organized by Singapore-based Touchdown Sports Co., Ltd., with the aim of promoting and fostering the spirit of sportsmanship. Through the platform of basketball, this event encourages international cultural exchange and provides a global stage for young basketball players to demonstrate their skills and tactics.

The 1st Starlight International Youth Basketball Open features four age categories: U8, U10, U12, and U14. The U8, U10, and U12 categories are open to mixed-gender teams, while the U14 category includes a dedicated division for girls. Each category has a maximum limit of eight teams. Associations, schools, clubs, and other social organizations from around the world are welcome to assemble teams within the specified age groups. The organizing committee will assess the eligibility of teams and players based on the order of registration, granting participation rights on a first-come, first-served basis.

To participate, teams must meet the following age requirements:

U8: Players born on or after January 1, 2015 .

. U10: Players born on or after January 1, 2013 .

. U12: Players born on or after January 1, 2011 .

. U14: Players born on or after January 1, 2009 .

To encourage more young players to take part, the U8 and U10 categories will adopt 4-on-4 small basketball rules. Teams must have a minimum of 8 players and a maximum of 15 players. The U12 and U14 categories will follow the standard 5-on-5 FIBA basketball rules, with a minimum of 10 players and a maximum of 15 players per team.

Individual player registrations are not accepted for the Starlight International Youth Basketball Open. Instead, teams must be formed by associations, schools, clubs, and other social organizations from around the world. These organizations can then submit registration applications on behalf of their teams. The registration fee is 100 SGD per player, which covers 2 sets of uniforms, team photos, insurance services, and competition rewards. Each team is allowed to register up to 2 coaches, and coach registration is free of charge. It's important to note that the registration fee does not cover travel and accommodation expenses for team members and accompanying personnel. To register, visit the "SIYBO EVENT" website and follow the instructions to complete the registration process, providing all the required information. The event organizing committee will carefully review the qualifications of teams and players.

The Starlight International Youth Basketball Open warmly welcomes young basketball players from all over the world to join the tournament, where they can build friendships, display their skills, and cultivate meaningful connections. This event not only serves as a platform for athletic exchange but also provides an opportunity for personal growth. The Starlight arena eagerly awaits your presence, ready to witness your shining talent!

Contact:

SIYBO OrgCom

[email protected]

SOURCE Touchdown Sports Pte Ltd