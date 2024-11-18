American Travelers Have the Opportunity to Win a Trip to Singapore and Experience the Ultimate Culinary Adventure

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announces a collaboration with social media chef and cookbook author, Frankie Gaw to launch the "Savoring Singapore" content series and giveaway, allowing foodies to indulge in an extraordinary culinary adventure. The content showcases the destination's diverse local flavors, and features Singaporean chefs who lead both innovation and preservation of the city's boundary-breaking food scene.

Singapore Tourism Board and Viral Social Media Chef Frankie Gaw Collaborate to Launch “Savoring Singapore” and Vacation Giveaway

"Visiting Singapore and being able to discover a seemingly endless amount of delicious food was truly a foodie's dream come true," says Frankie Gaw. "From the hawker stalls and seafood restaurants whose dishes tasted just like home, to bartenders and chefs pushing the boundaries of Singaporean tradition, it was a culinary scene that felt like a foundation of rich Asian culture coming together to become something uniquely Singaporean and incredibly tasty."

The "Savoring Singapore" content will be published on Frankie's Instagram and TikTok channels on Monday, November 18, 2024 and Monday, December 2, 2024. Fans can follow along as he immerses himself in the flavors and culture of the city, then watch him bring it all back home in a special episode of his viral series, Turning American Classics Asian. Expect a delightful mix of originality and Frankie's signature flair as he transforms familiar favorites with Singaporean twists. One lucky winner will also have a chance to win a trip to the foodie paradise.

"In many ways, Frankie Gaw's passion for culinary creativity mirrors the ingenuity of our many talented chefs. Visitors will find that our kitchens are pushing the envelope of gastronomy, blending heritage dishes layered with complex flavors," says Eileen Lee, Senior Vice President, Americas at Singapore Tourism Board. "It's a special occasion for the senses to dine in Singapore as each menu tells a story that celebrates our multicultural identity in a way that must be tasted to be fully appreciated."

Content features beloved hawker stalls, top-rated restaurants and bars that represent various price points and flavors from across the city. Local talent spotlights include:

Chef-Owner Malcolm Lee at Pangium – an award-winning chef that is renowned for his ability to uphold tradition without creative limitation. Lee's maiden restaurant, Candlenut, received a Michelin star for the first time in 2016 becoming the first Peranakan restaurant in the world to be recognized.

– an award-winning chef that is renowned for his ability to uphold tradition without creative limitation. Lee's maiden restaurant, Candlenut, received a Michelin star for the first time in 2016 becoming the first Peranakan restaurant in the world to be recognized. Chef Paul Liew at Keng Eng Kee – a third-generation owner at Keng Eng Kee Seafood, a homegrown zi char restaurant that started as a small hawker stall in 1970s and now recognized in the Singapore Michelin Guide with a Michelin Plate .

– a third-generation owner at Keng Eng Kee Seafood, a homegrown zi char restaurant that started as a small hawker stall in 1970s and now recognized in the Singapore Michelin Guide with a . Chef Janice Wong at Supertree Observatory – a pastry chef and businesswoman whose career has tested the limits of traditional dessert. After training under some of the world's best chefs, the Singaporean native serves artisanal cakes, chocolates and bespoke cocktails from the top of the Supertree, located at the iconic Gardens by the Bay.

– a pastry chef and businesswoman whose career has tested the limits of traditional dessert. After training under some of the world's best chefs, the Singaporean native serves artisanal cakes, chocolates and bespoke cocktails from the top of the Supertree, located at the iconic Gardens by the Bay. Head Bartender and Co-Founder Yi Jun Juan at No Sleep Club – an award-winning bartender and founder behind the smallest yet one of the most sought-after craft cocktail bars in Singapore for its creative technicality and boundary-pushing style.

Win a Trip to Singapore, the Culinary Capital:

Global foodies are invited to explore the endless flavors in Singapore. Singapore Tourism Board and Klook are sponsoring a vacation giveaway, including flights and activities, for one (1) lucky traveler and a guest to experience Singapore themselves. Participants can enter now through December 20, 2024 here .

Frankie's visit coincides with Singapore Tourism Board's launch of their new Made in Singapore global positioning campaign that reinforces Singapore's status as a Culinary Capital and food haven. The campaign showcases Singapore's vibrant, diverse and innovative culinary landscape to a global audience, aiming to boost awareness, rekindle interest, and drive demand. It invites visitors to experience Singapore's unique gastronomic offerings. More details on the campaign can be found here .

For more gastronomic and travel inspiration, travelers can search hashtags #MadeinSingapore and #VisitSingapore to stay updated on Frankie's adventures and begin to plan their own visit to Singapore.

See terms and conditions here .

About the Singapore Tourism Board

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is the lead development agency for tourism, one of Singapore's key economic sectors. Together with industry partners and the community, we shape a dynamic Singapore tourism landscape. We bring the Passion Made Possible brand to life by differentiating Singapore as a vibrant destination that inspires people to share and deepen their passions.

More: www.stb.gov.sg or www.visitsingapore.com | Follow us: STB LinkedIn , STB Facebook or STB Instagram

About Klook

Klook is Asia's leading platform for experiences and travel services. We curate quality experiences ranging from attractions and tours to local transport and experiential stays, in over 2,700 destinations globally. Founded in 2014, we are here to inspire and enable more moments of joy for travelers anytime, anywhere.

SOURCE Singapore Tourism Board