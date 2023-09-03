Singapore's iMin Technology raises US$5m to accelerate its global expansion in offering Android-based smart commercial devices.

News provided by

iMin Technology Pte Ltd

03 Sep, 2023, 23:18 ET

SINGAPORE, Sept. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based iMin Technology has recently secured US$5 million in Series Pre-A funding led by Yonghua Capital, as the demand for digital commercial devices like point-of-sale terminals, industrial scanners, and self-service kiosks continues to rise globally. Founded in 2018, iMin Technology is dedicated to its brand promise and plans to leverage emerging technologies and opportunities for partners in innovative services.

Continue Reading
iMin Desktop POS - Swan 1 Pro
iMin Desktop POS - Swan 1 Pro

As part of its commitment to innovation, iMin has introduced the Swan 1 Pro, a cutting-edge point-of-sale device that stands out as one of the most powerful Android cash registers available globally. This remarkable product challenges traditional Windows devices and aims to revolutionize the industry with its advanced features and performance capabilities.

Aimin Hu, the Founder and CEO of iMin, expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with new investors to bring smart commercial devices to small businesses worldwide. Despite the uncertain global economic outlook, he highlighted the untapped potential stemming from IoT developments.

In addition to its hardware innovations, iMin Technology has also launched the iMinKit Mobile Device Management (MDM) platform. This platform caters to various business partners, ranging from food delivery services to digital payment platforms and SaaS companies in the F&B and retail sectors.

"In the post-pandemic era, the global market has swiftly embraced digital transformation. The evolution of business operations and consumer transaction methods has unlocked vast opportunities for commercial smart hardware on a global scale. We are highly confident in the iMin team's extensive experience in R&D, manufacturing, and business development. Since its inception, the company has grown rapidly, gradually establishing stable customer relationships, and building significant market influence. We anticipate that, with its product strength and global business expansion capabilities, iMin will emerge as a leading enterprise in the global smart commercial equipment sector," Mr. Hong Yixiu, partner at Yonghua Capital.

About iMin Technology

iMin is a service provider that focuses mainly on the field of business intelligence, bringing IoT and cloud service to the business sector. iMin develops and provides a wide range of intelligent commercial hardware solutions which help businesses to run more cost effectively. With the mission of using technology to help businesses grow, iMin aims to become the world's leading intelligent commercial hardware provider.

For further information, visit www.imin.com, iMin LinkedIn profile or contact [email protected]

SOURCE iMin Technology Pte Ltd

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.