Singapore's RockFlow Raises Tens of Millions to Accelerate AI Agent Capabilities and Global Expansion

SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RockFlow, a Singapore-based AI-native fintech company backed by Lanchi Ventures, recently announced it has raised tens of millions of U.S. dollars in a new financing round. The round was led by a top-tier global digital financial services platform, with continued participation from Lanchi Ventures, Monolith Management, Forwest Capital, and Evergreen.

The fresh capital will be used to advance RockFlow's proprietary financial AI, "Bobby," and to accelerate the company's global business expansion.

The financing follows the success of the RockAlpha AI Stock Trading Arena, a live-stock market stress test that benchmarked LLMs against real-world volatility. The initiative validated that RockFlow's AI agent, Bobby, can autonomously execute complex trading strategies, marking a pivotal shift from passive AI assistance to active, agentic decision-making.

Underpinning this growth is a strong regulatory foundation. RockFlow's parent group recently secured Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities), and Type 9 (Asset Management) licenses from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).This milestone cements the platform's ability to conduct regulated financial business in the international financial hub. Building on this regulatory milestone, RockFlow is poised to scale its business operations worldwide.

The company plans to extend its service offerings into new verticals, including brokerage, trusts, stablecoins, and digital banking. This supports RockFlow's goal to build a comprehensive "All-in-One" platform that integrates traditional equities with emerging asset classes such as crypto, Real World Assets (RWA), and private equity.

"AI Agents are fundamentally reshaping the entry point and user experience for financial services," said Vakee, Founder & CEO of RockFlow. "Our mission is to make investing simple, smart and fun. We are building an interface where complex, professional financial services become accessible and personalized through AI, all while adhering to strict global compliance standards."

Lanchi Ventures commented: "We invest in AI that brings professional depth to mass markets. RockFlow's 'All-in-One' platform and Bobby AI perfectly embody this vision. We remain bullish on their expertise at the intersection of finance and AI Agents as they scale globally."

About RockFlow

RockFlow is a Singapore-headquartered AI fintech company dedicated to bringing a simple, fun, and intelligent investment experience to global investors through AI innovation. Since its inception, the company has received multiple rounds of investment from top-tier global USD funds and prominent tech founders, serving users in over 40 countries and regions.

RockFlow (https://rockflow.ai/) supports trading in US and HK stocks, and offers innovative features such as "Auto-DIP," simplified options, and copy-trading. In 2025, the company officially launched Bobby, the world's first financial AI Agent. Built on a proprietary AI Agents architecture and financial large models, Bobby allows users to interact via natural language to complete the full investment loop—from opportunity spotting and analysis to strategy construction and execution—making investing accessible and engaging for everyone.

