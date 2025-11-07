Singapore's Sharpa Wins CES 2026 Innovation Award for Groundbreak AI Robotic Hand SharpaWave

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharpa, a Singapore-based AI robotics company, announced that its flagship product, the dexterous robotic hand SharpaWave, has been named a CES 2026 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Robotics category.

SharpaWave is a human-scale robotic hand featuring 22 active degrees of freedom (DOF) and Sharpa's proprietary Dynamic Tactile Array (DTA) technology. Designed to replicate the subtle control and adaptability of the human hand, SharpaWave allows robots to grasp, manipulate, and operate tools with near-human precision - a breakthrough for general-purpose robotics.

To achieve this human-like sensitivity, SharpaWave employs visuo-tactile sensing to achieve precise and adaptive manipulation. Each fingertip integrates a miniature camera alongside over 1,000 tactile pixels, capturing forces from feather-light touch to heavy loads with 0.005 N precision. SharpaWave also has 6-dimensional force detection that ensures dynamic grip control and slip prevention. Basically, Sharpa feels by seeing.

The product drew global attention at the IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS 2025), where Sharpa demonstrated complex tasks such as tactile sensing, autonomous photo capture, and even playing blackjack with attendees, highlighting its unique combination of dexterity and intelligence.

The annual CES Innovation Awards, organized by the Consumer Technology Association as part of its world-leading annual tech show, recognize outstanding design and engineering. This year, it received a record number of submissions, over 3,600, in the 2026 program. Winners must demonstrate "exceptional innovation in design and engineering," in order to score high points from an impartial judging panel.

Sharpa's recognition underscores its leadership in dexterous robotic manipulation and commitment to advancing general-purpose AI robotics. Sharpa will continue to shape the future of robotics with its presentation SharpaWave and latest robotics innovations at CES 2026 (LVCC North hall, booth 9251), January 6–9, in Las Vegas.

About Sharpa

Sharpa is an AI robotics company dedicated to developing high-performance robots and core components, unlocking the potential of future general-purpose robotic applications. Sharpa's mission is to build robots that assist, not replace, humans, freeing people from repetitive or strenuous work to focus on more meaningful pursuits. The company is headquartered in Singapore, with engineering and R&D in Shanghai and business operations in Mountain View, USA.

SOURCE Sharpa