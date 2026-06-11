Singapore's Wellness Spending Per Capita Has Reached US$3,845 -- More Than Eight Times the Asian Average -- According to New Research From the Global Wellness Institute

The research, developed through collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board, also shows Singapore's wellness economy has reached more than US$23 billion, with over 1 million inbound wellness trips

MIAMI, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Wellness Institute (GWI), the leading nonprofit dedicated to research and education in the global wellness industry, has released new findings on Singapore's rapidly growing wellness economy. Valued at US$23.2 billion in 2024, Singapore's wellness economy rose to #37 globally, up from #42 in 2021, when it was valued at US$15 billion.

Global Wellness Institute has released new findings on Singapore’s rapidly growing wellness economy

The report, part of GWI's Geography of Wellness platform, was developed through GWI's continued partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). Singapore became GWI's first country partner when the initiative launched in 2022.

"Singapore has become one of the world's most compelling examples of how wellness can be woven into the fabric of urban life," said Susie Ellis, chair and CEO of GWI. "What distinguishes Singapore is its holistic approach — combining nature, infrastructure, preventive health, movement, science-backed wellness and longevity initiatives into everyday experiences for both residents and visitors. The country's strong growth across wellness tourism, wellness real estate and mental wellness reflects rising global demand for destinations that support healthier, more balanced living."

The new dedicated Global Wellness Economy: Singapore report is available for download from the GWI site. Key findings include:

Singapore's wellness economy grew at an annual rate of 8.2%, slightly exceeding the global average of 7.9%.

Wellness spending per capita reached US$3,845 — more than eight times the Asian regional average.

Inbound wellness tourism trips surpassed 1 million in 2024, with visitors spending an average of US$1,647 per trip.

Among the Global Wellness Economy's eleven wellness sectors, wellness real estate emerged as a standout performer for Singapore. The sector expanded at an annual rate of 28% between 2019 and 2024, reaching a market value of $3.84 billion and ranking #14 globally. Wellness tourism and mental wellness also posted exceptional year-over-year growth between 2023 and 2024, increasing by 27.7% and 28.1%, respectively.

"GWI's research and findings continue to demonstrate Singapore's strengths as an urban wellness destination," said Ashlynn Loo, Director of Land & Concept Development, Singapore Tourism Board. "These invaluable insights validate STB's Tourism 2040 strategy, which identifies wellness as a key growth opportunity. Working with industry partners, STB remains committed to strengthening our wellness tourism experiences to elevate Singapore's appeal as a must-visit destination for visitors who seek wellness on their journey."

Wellness in Singapore

Singapore is uniquely positioned as a leading urban wellness destination, combining modern infrastructure with extensive green spaces, preventive healthcare initiatives and accessible wellness experiences for residents and visitors alike.

Known globally as a "City in Nature," Singapore integrates biophilic design throughout the visitor journey — beginning at Jewel Changi Airport, home to the world's tallest indoor waterfall surrounded by lush greenery. Across the city-state, more than 300 kilometers of trails and greenways connect major attractions, including Gardens by the Bay and Marina Bay Sands, with parks and nature reserves through the Park Connector Network. The system encourages walking, running, cycling and other forms of active mobility that seamlessly integrate wellness into daily life.

Singapore's emphasis on public health and wellbeing is also reflected in its longevity outcomes. Life expectancy has increased by more than 25 years in recent decades, and the number of centenarians has doubled, leading Dan Buettner to name Singapore the world's 6th Blue Zones Region in 2023 — the first to be an 'engineered longevity hotspot.' This is in large part due to Singapore's national policies and programs designed to encourage healthier lifestyles, such as government investment in public transportation and green spaces to encourage walking and exercise, or initiatives such as Healthier SG, a nationwide preventive healthcare initiative that encourages residents to build long-term relationships with family doctors, adopt healthier lifestyles, and proactively manage their health to improve wellbeing and reduce future disease burden.

In 2025, STB awarded a tender to Therme Group to develop and operate a large-scale wellness attraction along Marina South Coast featuring thermal pools, saunas, steam baths and family-friendly wellness amenities. Singapore continues to expand its wellness tourism offerings with a growing focus on science-backed wellness, longevity and integrated wellness hospitality experiences.

To learn more about Singapore's wellness economy, visit its dedicated Geography of Wellness page on the GWI website, where you can download a free copy of the full report.

About the Global Wellness Institute

The Global Wellness Institute (GWI), a nonprofit 501(c)(3), is considered the leading global research and educational resource for the global wellness industry and is known for introducing major industry initiatives and regional events that bring together leaders to chart the future. GWI positively impacts global health and wellness by educating public institutions, businesses and individuals on how they can work to prevent disease, reduce stress and enhance overall quality of life. Its mission is to empower wellness worldwide.

About the Singapore Tourism Board

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is a statutory board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry of Singapore. It champions the development of Singapore's tourism sector, one of the country's key service sectors and economic pillars, and undertakes the marketing and promotion of Singapore as a tourism destination. Singapore has actively promoted wellness tourism through various initiatives, leveraging its reputation as a global business and travel hub. The city-state strategically combines its modern infrastructure with green spaces and cultural offerings to attract wellness-conscious travelers. Singapore's commitment to providing a diverse range of wellness experiences aligns with the growing global interest in health and wellbeing. Visit www.stb.gov.sg.

SOURCE GLOBAL WELLNESS INSTITUTE