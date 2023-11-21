Singer and Artist Nguyen Hong Nhung Dazzles at Asian World Film Festival Closing Night on Nov 17th, 2023

Showcasing Vietnam's Beauty Through "Hello Vietnam" song in front of few hundred celebrities that got invited to the award ceremony for 9th AWFF Award Ceremony.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nguyen Hong Nhung, the renowned Vietnamese singer and artist, stole the spotlight on the Closing Night of the ninth annual Asian World Film Festival, delivering a mesmerizing performance that transcended borders. Clad in an exquisite Si Hoang áo dài dress (www.SiHoang-art.com), Hong Nhung not only displayed her vocal brilliance but also shared the beauty of her homeland with a global audience through the iconic song "Hello Vietnam" in both English and Vietnamese verse. The Closing Night, held at the cozy Culver theater on Friday night, was the perfect setting for Hong Nhung to highlight her artistry and pay homage to her roots. As she graced the stage in the traditional Si Hoang áo dài, a symbol of Vietnamese elegance, Hong Nhung radiated grace and cultural pride.

Singer and artist Nguyen Hong Nhung at the red carpet for 9th annual Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) (L-R) Randy Slavin, Nguyen Hong Nhung, producer, Mai Thu Huyen, Kieu Chinh, Georges Chamchoun, Le Ly Hayslip, Sir Daniel Winn, Kim Phuc, Dr. Jacqueline Nguyen, guest, Jenny Ai Trinh Thai

The highlight of the evening was Hong Nhung's rendition of "Hello Vietnam," a timeless song that has become synonymous with the spirit and beauty of Vietnam. With her soulful voice and heartfelt delivery, Nhung transported the audience to the enchanting Vietnam's landscapes and rich cultural tapestry of her homeland.

"I am honored to have had the opportunity to represent Vietnam on the Closing Night of the Asian World Film Festival. 'Hello Vietnam' is a song that holds a special place in my heart, and I wanted to share the beauty and warmth of my homeland with the world," expressed Nguyen Hong Nhung.

The choice of the Si Hoang áo dài dress, a traditional Vietnamese garment known for its intricate design and cultural significance, added an extra layer of authenticity to Nhung's performance. The dress was hand painted and hand-made by renowned Vietnamese designer and artist Si Hoang, perfectly complemented Hong Nhung's stage presence and further emphasized the cultural richness of the evening.

This year at AWFF marks a milestone for Vietnamese cinema where we have a Vietnam Film Days that sponsored by Dr. J at Dr J's Natural, and I am so proud to add on this significant and share to the world our Vietnamese cultural and heritage.

The Asian World Film Festival, known for its celebration of diverse Asian cultures through cinema, provided an ideal platform for Hong Nhung to showcase the unity of music and visual arts. The audience, comprised of film enthusiasts, industry professionals, and cultural aficionados, responded with a standing ovation, recognizing Hong Nhung's contribution to the festival's mission of fostering cross-cultural understanding.

Nguyen Hong Nhung's performance at the Asian World Film Festival Closing Night serves as a testament to the power of music in transcending boundaries and fostering cultural exchange. As "Hello Vietnam" echoed through the venue, Hong Nhung's artistry resonated with the hearts of attendees, leaving an indelible mark on the festival's grand finale.

