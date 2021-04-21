Singer Destiny Chukunyere will represent Malta at this year's Eurovision Song Contest

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8886751-destiny-chukunyere-will-represent-malta-at-this-years-eurovision/

Malta Eurovision Song Contest 2021: About the Song

The perfect accompaniment to Destiny's powerful delivery, "Je Me Casse" features high-energy production with influences of electro swing, pop, and four-on-the-floor rhythms. The three-part bridge shines the spotlight on the singer's vocals, encompassing acapella, gospel, and soul overtones before closing with a triumphant return to the massive chorus.

According to Destiny, the song is a female anthem of confidence and empowerment, encouraging other women to "shine bright for themselves and support each other." This sentiment is evident in the recording's inclusion of a choir.

In a further show of her strong versatility as a performer, Destiny has also released a powerhouse symphonic rendition of "Je Me Casse" backed by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra. The official clip features earth-shattering performances by both Destiny and the orchestra as well as breath-taking views of Malta and Gozo.

Malta Eurovision Song Contest 2021: About the Writers

Lyrics: Malin Christin, Amanuel Dermont, Nicklas Eklund, Pete Barringer

Composers: Malin Christin, Amanuel Dermont, Nicklas Eklund, Pete Barringer

