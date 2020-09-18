Singer, Rapper And Songwriter, Ghostluvme Releases New Album, "Viva"

The album's powerhouse tracklisting presents Ghostluvme at the very core of what he represents, tapping into a cosmic contagiousness on each song. He breathes an upbeat testimony of love and relationships on his 24-track debut, applying thoughts and feelings that are easy to relate to in the complicated world of relationships.

The album features his single, " Stockholm Syndrome " that beckons with love and intimacy over bright piano licks, and calls into question the true validity of romantic relationships by putting them up to the test during a scenario where the world is coming to an end. "I started writing this song just as the pandemic hit," recounts Ghostluvme. "With everything that was starting to unfold, it made me question many things, one of them being the time we spend on relationships that may or may not feed our souls."

"Viva" is explosive with a wave of new anthems that tread through the thick smoke of intimacy. Paqboi Grazi, who produced a number of songs on the album, including the single "Stockholm Syndrome," shares, "Ghostluvme creatively and ingeniously plays on words to tell a very unique story. One that he has left up to the listener to interpret."

Speaking about the album as a whole, Ghostluvme expresses, "Some of the sounds on this project are not hip hop, which made it a very different yet exciting project to make. It is a beautiful time for this kind of multi-genre music to come out, as we are showing people there is no linear way of doing anything."

"Viva" follows Ghostluvme's "Reverend" album, where he covers some of the greatest hits of all time such as Cher's 'Believe' , and samples classics such as Karl Douglas' 'Kung Fu Fighting' .

"Viva" will hit the airwaves later this year and be available on Soundcloud, Spotify and Apple Music. See below for a full tracklist.

Viva Tracklisting:

SIDE A

Anti Givency Bar Kelly Pt. 2 Biz Markey Drug HAbits In General Friction G Cole Clayton Light Show Lil Monroe Mona Lisa Okay Okay Pavement Stains Pop That Shoulder Wait Tender Luv Up Downs Wastin Time

SIDE B

Change Your World Everything For The Luv Ghostana Ghosthomas No Feature Red Light , Black Light Soda Stockholm Syndrome Things Fall Apart

About Ghostluvme

Rapper, singer, songwriter and producer Clayton Lisy, also known as Ghostluvme, first fell in love with the sounds of music when he picked up a guitar at the age of ten. Born in Philadelphia and raised in Broward County, Florida, part of Lisy's diverse taste in music can be attributed to having lived on both the East Coast and West Coast throughout his youth, before settling in Florida.

Lisy lost his mother and two sisters at a young age and spent the latter half of his life with his father. As music was always his creative outlet, he embraced it as a form of healing and reflection. His music has therefore centered on positivity and spreading happiness to his listeners - encouraging them through the hardest of times to know there is always a brighter tomorrow.

Naming James Brown as a supreme figure of inspiration for him, Lisy taught himself how to play additional musical instruments including the piano, drums, bass, and any instrument with strings. Playing on rap's signature self-expression through wordplay, Lisy intelligently uses his words, combined with powerful sound mixes, to create music that is poetic, eclectic, ravishing and inventive, all at the same time.

With his convention-shattering lines and unpredictable timbres, Ghostluvme has released projects that defy the norms of traditional rap, hip-hop and pop music, delivering music that can only be classified in its own genre. Constantly evolving and remastering his musical style, the rapper has built a different kind of sound - one that feels otherworldly in a sense, but still adheres to the laws of modern-day rhymes and melodies.

http://ghostluvme.com/

https://www.instagram.com/ghostluvme/

https://open.spotify.com/artist/6KtRA9pyDcbDyanI7bfU8W

https://soundcloud.com/ghostluvme/sets/reverend

SOURCE Ghostluvme

Related Links

http://ghostluvme.com

