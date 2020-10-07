SINGER® Sewing Brand launches its Heavy Duty Collection of Computerized Sewing Machines

LA VERGNE, Tenn., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SINGER® Sewing Brand expands its popular line of mechanical Heavy Duty machines with a brand new computerized range. The SINGER® Heavy Duty Computerized Collection has the ability to tackle thicker fabrics such as leather and denim, making it a workhorse for sewists that want a durable machine to express their creativity. Built with a heavy-duty metal frame, with 50% more piercing power and electronic-enabled features, the computerized Heavy Duty machines by SINGER® are high-performance machines with endless possibilities.

The opening price point in the collection is the SINGER® HD6600C sewing machine which offers 215 stitch applications, for basic, stretch, and decorative options, 6 automatic 1-step buttonhole styles for consistent results every time, an LCD screen displaying stitch number, and 5 included presser feet. In addition, this machine offers a programmable needle up/down for convenience, a drop feed for buttons and free-motion sewing, a top drop-in bobbin for easy threading and viewing, and a needle threader to start your project with ease.

At the top of the line is the SINGER® HD6800C, which offers 548 stitch applications for basic, stretch, and decorative stitches, including 2 lettering fonts. Some key features on this machine include 9 automatic 1-step buttonhole styles, an LCD screen displays stitch image and settings, and the addition of a thread cutter button which saves time by trimming the top and bottom threads. Speed control allows sewists to go at their own speed and stitch mirroring and elongation fuels creativity. The SINGER® HD6800C offers programmable needle up/down for convenience, drop feed for buttons and free-motion sewing, a top drop-in bobbin for easy threading and viewing, and an automatic needle threader that quickly threads the machine with ease.

The SINGER® HD6800C will also include additional feet and accessories such as an all-purpose foot, zipper foot, buttonhole foot, button sewing foot, Sew Easy foot, blind hem foot, satin stitch foot, even feed/walking foot, open toe foot, cording foot, as well as, additional essential accessories for your sewing enjoyment. The addition of the SINGER® HD6700C will round out the computerized collection in spring 2021.

The SINGER® HEAVY DUTY Computerized Collection is available at your local Joann and Walmart stores. To learn more about the Heavy Duty Computerized Collection please visit www.singer.com

ABOUT SINGER®

For almost 170 years, the SINGER® brand has been synonymous with sewing. From Isaac Singer's patent on the first consumer sewing machine in 1851 to the world's first cloud-based sewing ecosystem in 2015, the spirit of practical design and creative innovation that characterized the brand from its beginning continues today. From fashion to home décor, embroidery, and quilting, we are committed to growing and developing SINGER® products for sewists of every level.

Singer, the Cameo "S" Design and Design and Sewing Made Easy are trademarks of The Singer Company Limited S.a.r.l. or its Affiliates. © 2020 The Singer Company Limited S.a.r.l. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved

SOURCE SINGER