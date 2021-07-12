SINGER® Sewing Brand Teams Up With The Amazon Original Series Making The Cut

LA VERGNE, Tenn., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon Prime Video and SINGER® sewing brand are collaborating for season two of the Amazon Original Series Making the Cut. The brands teamed up for season one and will continue their relationship in season two, joining hosts and executive producers Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn as well as judges Winnie Harlow and Jeremy Scott as a part of the Making the Cut team.

Filmed in Los Angeles, season two showcases 10 designers from five different countries who compete in assignments that challenge not only their design skills but also their ability to run all facets of a fashion brand. The eight-episode fashion competition series will premiere on July 16, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. Two new episodes will drop each week, culminating in a grand finale with an epic runway show on August 6, 2021.

As part of the co-promotional collaboration, the SINGER® brand has introduced a Making the Cut inspired sewing collection that includes a SINGER® Making the Cut M3330 Mechanical sewing machine, SINGER® Making the Cut S0230 overlock machine, and SINGER® Making the Cut 220045112 iron. These machines are available at key retail partners, including Amazon, today and retail between $79 and $249.

SINGER® provides machines for the series' designers to use throughout the season--reinforcing the sewing brand's commitment to inspire fashion designers all over the world. Each episode follows the designers through their journey to become the next big global fashion brand aided by a SINGER®.

"Today's consumers receive sewing inspiration from many sources. Collaborating with Amazon Prime Video and Making the Cut solidifies SINGER® as the choice of the industry. This new collection of products will be the beginning of many fashion careers and we are thrilled to be a part of the start of something great." says CMO Dean Brindle.

For more information please visit: http://connect.singer.com/makingthecut2

ABOUT SINGER®

For 170 years, the SINGER® brand has been synonymous with sewing. From Isaac Singer's patent on the first consumer sewing machine in 1851 to the world's first cloud-based sewing ecosystem in 2015, the spirit of practical design and creative innovation that characterized the brand from its beginning continues today. From fashion to home décor, embroidery, and quilting, we are committed to growing and developing SINGER® products for sewists of every level.

ABOUT MAKING THE CUT SEASON TWO

New city. New designers. Same great style. Making the Cut is once again on a mission to find the next great global fashion brand. In the second season, hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn will be joined by judges world-famous supermodel Winnie Harlow and fashion pop icon and Moschino Creative Director Jeremy Scott. Plus, additional judges will make cameos throughout the season, including Prabal Gurung and Shiona Turini.



Filmed in Los Angeles, season two celebrates the city known for some of the most fashionable people and events in the world. From star-studded red carpets to cutting-edge street style, Los Angeles' diverse fashion scene sets the perfect backdrop for season two of Making the Cut.



As the pandemic continues to greatly impact the fashion industry, designers are looking for new ways to reach customers and grow their businesses. Joining season two in Los Angeles is a diverse group of 10 talented entrepreneurs and designers from around the world, who are ready to take their emerging brands to the next level and become the newest global phenomenon. The winner of the series will receive $1 million to invest in their business, the opportunity to sell a collection in Amazon Fashion's store, and mentorship with Amazon Fashion.



Limited editions of the winning look from each episode will be available for purchase immediately following each episode exclusively in Amazon Fashion's Making the Cut store. After most winning looks from season one sold out in under two days, season two will offer increased availability of winning looks. We encourage customers to shop early so they can watch it and wear it.



The series is executive produced by Sara Rea, Page Feldman, Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn, and Jennifer Love and is produced by Hello Sunshine and Amazon Studios.

For more information please visit the Amazon Studios Press Site .

ABOUT PRIME VIDEO

Prime Video offers customers a vast collection of movies, series, and sports— all available to watch on hundreds of compatible devices.

Included with Prime Video: Watch movies, series, and sports, including Thursday Night Football . Enjoy hits like Coming 2 America, The Boys, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan , Sylvie's Love, Upload , and My Spy , as well as Emmy and Golden Globe winners Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel , Golden Globe winner Small Axe , Academy Award winner Sound of Metal , Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee Borat Subsequent Moviefilm , and Academy Award nominees Time and One Night in Miami… . Prime members also get access to licensed content.



Watch movies, series, and sports, including . Enjoy hits like , and , as well as Emmy and Golden Globe winners and , Golden Globe winner , Academy Award winner , Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee , and Academy Award nominees and . Prime members also get access to licensed content. Prime Video Channels : Prime members can add channels like discovery+, CBS All Access, BET+, EPIX, Noggin, NBA League Pass, MLB.tv, STARZ, and SHOWTIME—no extra apps to download, and no cable required. Only pay for the ones you want, and cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at amazon.com/channels.



: Prime members can add channels like discovery+, CBS All Access, BET+, EPIX, Noggin, NBA League Pass, MLB.tv, STARZ, and SHOWTIME—no extra apps to download, and no cable required. Only pay for the ones you want, and cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at Rent or Buy : Enjoy new-release movies to rent or buy, entire seasons of current TV shows available to buy, and special deals just for Prime members.



: Enjoy new-release movies to rent or buy, entire seasons of current TV shows available to buy, and special deals just for Prime members. Instant access : Watch at home or on the go with your choice of hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TV. For a complete list of compatible devices, visit amazon.com/howtostream.



: Watch at home or on the go with your choice of hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TV. For a complete list of compatible devices, visit Enhanced experiences: Make the most of every viewing with 4K Ultra HD- and High Dynamic Range (HDR)-compatible content. Go behind the scenes of your favorite movies and TV shows with exclusive X-Ray access, powered by IMDb. Save it for later with select mobile downloads for offline viewing.

Prime Video is just one of many shopping and entertainment benefits included with a Prime membership, along with fast, free shipping on millions of Prime-eligible items at Amazon.com, unlimited photo storage, exclusive deals and discounts, and access to ad-free music and Kindle eBooks. To sign up or start a 30-day free trial of Prime, visit: amazon.com/prime .

SOURCE SINGER

Related Links

http://amazon.com/prime

