Singer-songwriter Anjalts' Forthcoming Album "Air to Fire" ignites a Movement for More Eco-Friendly Musicians

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Air to Fire" is the hot new acoustic pop release from upcoming artist Anjalts, a multi-talented musician who has risen in popularity by her powerful music and words. Inspired by wildfires destroying land, homes & lives in California and the Amazon rainforest, Anjalts wrote "Air to Fire" as a poem that manifested into the melodic song we hear today.

During this uncertain time living with a global pandemic, it's difficult for a single to get noticed, but yet the new acoustic inspired single "Air to Fire" has already created a small buzz with social media listeners embracing the song's message.. This is only the start of what is to come for the single release with Anjalts debut album also called "Air to Fire" scheduled for pre-order this December. The album includes 14 tracks plus a bonus track with the original raw acoustic version of her first song "Remember You". There are some rumors of a hidden message in the final track that dedicated fans are able to find.

The Single "Air to Fire" acoustic & vocal sound has been climbing social media with shares and likes and has the definite potential to spread like wildfire. An artist to watch on the music scene. See the announcement of debut single "Air to Fire" on her Instagram account HERE.

Anjalts intends to break new boundaries as we head towards the end of a pandemic year of 2020 and hopes to emerge in full force in 2021. Be sure to keep up to date with trending singer-songwriter Anjalts on her social media accounts as she pioneers new sounds in a poetic alternative blend of music designed to be both uplifting and inspiring.

The single "Air to Fire" is now available to purchase online via iTunes and all major online stores. Also check out her merch store HERE with a percentage of proceeds going towards charitable organizations dedicated to helping wildfire victims in California and indigenous people in the Amazon rainforest.

