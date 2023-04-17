Singer-Songwriter Gina Zollman Releases New CD "Anywhere With You"

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singer-Songwriter Gina Zollman recently released her new CD, "Anywhere With You," at Catalina Jazz Club on Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood.

Gina sang her hits backed by a five-piece band consisting of LA's finest musicians including Steven Applegate on piano/music director, Bill Cantos on piano, Jennifer Leitham on bass, Dave Tull on drums, and Marek Szpakiewicz on cello.

Gina Zollman

Zollman said, "I'm having the time of my life releasing this CD. I chose these songs for very personal reasons because they speak to me and tell my truth. They are the harvest of my singing life."

She performed songs from her debut CD during this cabaret show which included perennial favorites: "Someone to Watch Over Me," "My Romance," "I Get Along Without You Very Well," "How Are Things in Glocca Morra?" and "A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square." She also introduced several of her original songs.

To view video clips of Gina Zollman performing, please visit:

iTunes URL: https://music.apple.com/us/album/anywhere-with-you/1680666316

Spotify URL: https://open.spotify.com/album/16lhMnaghV4GCLe0BGouXO?si=2EUkiwWTT0KE1y6QYbrkSg

YouTube URL: "You Don't Know Me": https://youtu.be/10IqIrBMj0I

YouTube URL: "Small Day Tomorrow": https://youtu.be/-8C8esMOHpc

To learn more about Gina Zollman and to purchase copies of her debut CD album, please visit her website, www.ginazollman.com

Acclaim for Gina Zollman

"Zollman has a crisp, clean vocal quality that…gets to the heart of each song in a pure, unfettered style." Elliot Zweibach, Cabaret Scenes Magazine, CD review

"Zollman's warm, conversational alto was perfectly presented in an exceptionally classy production. Her sincere and heartfelt delivery particularly shined on several haunting ballads." Clifford Bell, Cabaret Scenes Magazine, show review

"Gina Zollman is a wonderful performer. She has that rare ability to charm her audience while remaining modest, human, and authentic. A great singer who relies on nothing but her strong, soulful voice. No tricks, no flash, all truth…she's the real thing…I loved the show."

Samantha Simmons-Ronceros, NoHo Arts District

"Soulful Gina Zollman shines at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood…we noticed her beauty and raw emotion." Jill Weinlein, Valley Scenes Magazine

About Gina Zollman

Gina Zollman lives in Palm Springs, CA and Vancouver, B.C. She was born in Long Beach, CA, and moved to Garden Grove, CA, in her youth. Zollman started singing in choirs from 4th grade through and beyond college, culminating in performing at Carnegie Hall with "The Marina Singers." She appeared in numerous stage shows at her all-girls high school, Marywood, in Villa Park, CA, including "The Hobbit" and "Oklahoma!"

Zollman graduated from the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) Revelle College with a B.A. Degree in Linguistics with a minor in Music. She appeared in "The Magic Flute," "Riders to the Sea," and "Guys and Dolls."

Upon graduation, Zollman took a high-profile job as a stockbroker, training on Wall Street with Kidder, Peabody & Co. in New York. She left to join her family's restaurant consortium in LA. After a while, showbiz beckoned.

Her marketing background helped her sell out her first one-woman show at The Gardenia in Hollywood. Long challenged with weight issues, Zollman created funny characters to brighten her show and make people laugh. Among them, "The PMS Poster Woman" and "Svetlana" led her to other venues and stages, most notably "The New Gong Show," which allowed her to join the Screen Actor's Guild.

During her years in LA, Zollman performed to sold-out houses at the Hollywood-Roosevelt "Cinegrill." At the M Bar, she produced and co-hosted with Jason Graae, "Look to the Rainbow," a benefit for gubernatorial candidate Jerry Brown. She also appeared at The Magic Castle and Miceli's, among many others.

She originated roles at The Noho London Music Hall as Aunt Greta in "Heidi the Musical" and as Susie in the country-western musical, "Lake Balboa."

Zollman studied voice with Broadway veteran Marilyn Child and with Los Angeles' premier vocal coach, Seth Riggs.

She won runner-up in the KABC Radio vocal competition titled "Crazy for You" with her rendition of "Someone to Watch Over Me," by George and Ira Gershwin, which is featured on her CD. Her CD was a featured gift with a donation at the 2023 KPFK radio fund drive in Los Angeles.

Her show was subtitled. "Love, Loss and What I Weighed," correlating her huge weight fluctuations with her love life. After losing and gaining back 100 pounds, she got the gastric bypass and lost 130 pounds and has kept it off for 24 years and counting.

"All this led me to this place in time, ready to take on the world," she said.

Tracks on the CD include :

" My Romance " from the musical, "Jumbo"

from the musical, "I'll Never Find Another You"

"Mountain Greenery" from the musical, "The Garrick Gaieties"

from the musical, "Don't Miss You at All"

"A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square"

"Anywhere With You"

Steve Moyer

818.784.7027

[email protected]

SOURCE Gina Zollman