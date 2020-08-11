Singer-Songwriter T Bear aka Richard T. Bear Comes Out Of Hibernation To Release First New Single In Over 25 Years

"Richard T. Bear is a master songwriter, player and singer and he has crafted a beautiful piece of work here!" - Walter Trout

"T Bear's material has both good music plus good poetry. Give it a listen!" - Robby Krieger

"Great songs. This has been years in the making I loved it." - Stephen Stills

Seasoned singer-songwriter-composer T Bear aka. Richard T. Bear makes a timely return to music with his eloquent and expressive new single & video "One Day At A Time." Written at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the song suggests that uncertainty, insecurity and isolation result when people are forced to retreat from the world. Yet, it also expresses the comfort in the common bond found in this shared situation. "We're all in this together," he reminds us and, while he sings "top to bottom, no one will go unscathed" -- a sobering sentiment sung in a tender tone, T Bear also manages to harbor hope and optimism. The accompanying video adds emotional embellishment, and features T Bear along with an all-star ensemble consisting of guitarist Laurence Juber and drummer Denny Seiwell (Wings), keyboard player Mark Foster (Foster the People), bassist and backing vocalist Mike Mennell (John Fogerty, Tom Jones), and T. Bear himself on keyboard and lead vocals.

"This song is a positive message about unity during this global crisis," states T Bear. "We must stand together, supporting each other. It's the only way to get through this." Listen to the song HERE.

"One Day At A Time" marks T Bear's first recording in nearly over two decades and his debut on Quarto Valley Records. Bruce Quarto, Founder and CEO of QVR said, "I've known and respected T Bear as a friend and artist for many years. His single, "One Day At A Time" speaks with real hope during these difficult days, and the upcoming new album, Fresh Bear Tracks, will blow everyone away. We're very proud to have him make his much-needed return to recording on QVR."

The song and video were recorded at Robby Krieger's Horse Latitudes Studio in Los Angeles with Grammy winning producer Tony Braunagel at the helm. "One Day At A Time" is available now.

The new single paves the way for Fresh Bear Tracks, T Bear's forthcoming album to be released in early 2021, also produced by Tony Braunagel. Fresh Bear Tracks features guest artists Stephen Stills, Edgar Winter, Benmont Tench, Robby Krieger and more. The new album is dedicated to his late wife Nina, who T Bear credits for providing the inspiration for his return to recording.

With the new single and forthcoming album, T Bear has returned from his self-imposed hibernation… fully inspired, creatively reinvigorated and ready once again to share his muse with the world.

One Day at a Time

They say we're all in this together

top to the bottom no one will go unscathed.

Beaches closed parks empty and no one will walk near

there's fear in their eyes as the try and live one day at a time.

Now my beard's grown an inch and my hair's an ungodly mess.

I'm living in my pajamas really ain't no point getting dressed.

I looked in to the mirror to turn my frown upside down

seems like God's lost my redacted file as he headed out of town.

One day at a time

I tried so many other ways still felt the same day after day.

There are no words to express my utter sense of helplessness.

I'd plead my case to a higher court but they closed up for the season.

I tried to call collect but they hung up for no reason.

Every night I'd pray for this to go away

and tried to find the silver in the lining.

I know you've got a plan

please help me to understand

and got to get me through another day.

You see we're all in this together we live in the power of one.

The universe has a message for us all, and it says a day at a time.

One day at a time

About T Bear / Richard T. Bear

Born in New York City and raised in Yonkers, NY, Richard T. Bear boasts a career that spans more than 40 years, one that led to a string of acclaimed solo albums (in Europe & U.S.) and collaborations with a number of influential icons, including Al Kooper, Stephen Stills, former Rascals Gene Cornish and Dino Danelli, Kiss, Pat Benater and many more. He has shared stages with artists such as Dave Mason, Mick Fleetwood, the Doobie Brothers, Richie Havens and Odetta. T. Bear penned "Love and Pain," a track found on Take Me Home, one of Cher's most successful albums and also tallied several hits on his own, including the single "Sunshine Hotel" from his debut album Red, Hot and Blue. He has appeared on a number of recordings including CSN's Southern Cross, Billy Squier's Tale of the Tape and The Blues Brothers Soundtrack album.

After taking some time to focus on his own sobriety, T. Bear became an early activist helping others with addiction. He served on the board of directors of the Musicians Picnic, an annual event which led to the creation of the nonprofit organization Musicians Assistance Program (MAP), aiding musicians in their drug/alcohol recovery. MAP eventually became part of the Recording Academy's MusiCares Foundation.

About Quarto Valley Records

Founded by tech entrepreneur Bruce Quarto, the California-based independent label Quarto Valley Records represents the diverse genres with an impressive roster of legacy artists and emerging talent including Paul Rodgers, Savoy Brown, Edgar Winter, Deborah Bonham, The Immediate Family, Narada Michael Walden, Denny Seiwell, Richard T. Bear and Dominic Quarto.

