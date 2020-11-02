SingerLewak Announces Additional Growth in Salem, OR with the Combination of Middle Market Accounting and Tax Firm, Boldt Carlisle + Smith, LLC

SALEM, Ore. and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SingerLewak LLP, a full service accounting, tax and business consulting firm with strong national presence and a half-century history serving clients in various industry sectors, is pleased to announce it is entering into a combination agreement with Boldt Carlisle + Smith, LLC, a middle market, full-service accounting, tax and consulting CPA firm based in Salem, OR. This combination will give SingerLewak expanded presence in Oregon and surrounding states with added depth of expertise serving clients in the family owned, entrepreneurial and government sectors. The addition of Boldt Carlisle + Smith, LLC will rank SingerLewak as a top CPA firm in the Mid-Willamette Valley with more than 40 professionals.

"SingerLewak prides itself in delivering outstanding service and depth of expertise to our clients. As our practice and client profile continues to evolve locally and internationally, we continue to look for ways to deliver value beyond the traditional accounting firm model. Combining with Boldt Carlisle + Smith, LLC is a logical next step for us in accomplishing our mission to be one of the best accounting and consulting firms in the middle market space in California, Oregon and surrounding states. Since our inception, we've built a highly entrepreneurial business model and our goal is to continue to build on that mission where family business owners, emerging companies, multi-nationals and public companies can turn to for innovative solutions for their growing businesses," commented Jim Pitrat, Managing Partner, SingerLewak.

"We are equally excited about the expanded opportunities this combination will provide our clients and the professionals of our firm. Combining our operation with the resources and entrepreneurial spirit of SingerLewak allows our firm to scale our reach and range of services so that we may continue delivering superior value to our clients. For more than 50 years, Boldt Carlisle + Smith, LLC has been a business fixture in the Oregon market and has built valuable relationships with our clients and our community and we are proud to continue this legacy with SingerLewak. Together, we are certain our mutual commitment to excellence will bring value-added resources to our clients on a much broader scale," commented Kevin Gienger, Managing Partner, Boldt Carlisle + Smith, LLC.

Boldt Carlisle + Smith, LLC will continue business as usual with its current staff and offices in Oregon and can be reached at (503) 585-7751. Boldt Carlisle + Smith, LLC will retain its name and will become "Boldt Carlisle Smith, a Division of SingerLewak, LLP" effective immediately.

