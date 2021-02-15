SingerLewak Announces Additional Growth in the Southern California Market With the Combination of Middle Market Accounting and Tax Firm, Gorelick & Uslaner CPAs

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective immediately, SingerLewak, a full-service accounting, tax and business consulting firm in the western U.S. with a half-century history serving clients in various industry sectors, is pleased to announce it is entering into a combination agreement with Gorelick & Uslaner CPAs, a middle market, full-service accounting and tax firm based in Los Angeles, CA. This combination will augment SingerLewak's service capabilities in the family owned, entrepreneurial and public company sectors among other specialty services. The addition of Gorelick & Uslaner CPAs will strengthen SingerLewak as a Top 100 firm with more than 350 professionals.

"SingerLewak prides itself on delivering outstanding service and as our practice and client profile continues to evolve locally and internationally, we continue to look for ways to deliver value beyond the traditional accounting firm model. Combining with Gorelick & Uslaner CPAs is a logical next step for us in accomplishing our mission to be one of the best accounting and consulting firms in the middle market space in California, Oregon, Colorado and the surrounding states. Since our inception, we have built a highly entrepreneurial business model and our goal is to continue to build on that mission where business owners, emerging companies, multi-nationals and public companies can turn to for innovative solutions for their growing businesses," commented Jim Pitrat, Managing Partner at SingerLewak.

"We are equally excited about the expanded opportunities this combination will bring our clients and the professionals of our firm. Combining our operation with the resources and entrepreneurial spirit of SingerLewak allows our firm to scale our reach and range of services so that we may continue delivering superior value to our clients. For more than 70 years, Gorelick & Uslaner CPAs has been a business fixture in the Southern California market and has built valuable relationships with our clients and our community. We are proud to continue this legacy with SingerLewak. Together, we are certain our mutual commitment to excellence will bring value-added resources to our clients on a much broader scale," commented Bill Osborn, Managing Partner at Gorelick & Uslaner CPAs.

Gorelick & Uslaner CPAs will continue business as usual with its current staff and office and can be reached at (818) 786-5656. Gorelick & Uslaner CPAs will retain its name and will become Gorelick & Uslaner CPAs, a division of SingerLewak, effective immediately.

For more information about SingerLewak, please visit www.singerlewak.com, email us at [email protected] or call (800) 754-4557.

SOURCE SingerLewak

Related Links

www.singerlewak.com

