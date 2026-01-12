Singerman Real Estate Closes Its Fifth Investment Fund for $1 Billion

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Singerman Real Estate, LLC ("SRE"), a Chicago-based opportunistic real estate investment firm, is pleased to announce the final closing of SRE Opportunity Fund V, L.P., and its affiliated investment entities ("Fund V"), its newest closed-end investment vehicle.

Fund V closed with total commitments exceeding $1 billion and is capitalized by institutional investors, including endowments, foundations, public pensions, corporate pensions, consultants, and money management firms. In addition, SRE has historically provided co-investment opportunities for its investment partners.

"We are grateful for the strong relationships and trust that we have built with our investors, as reflected by our successful fundraising," said Seth Singerman, Managing Principal of SRE. "Our core investment principles have proven enduring across cycles, and we remain hyper-focused on executing on behalf of our investors. While the macroeconomic environment provides mixed signals, generally constrained supply and motivated sellers are creating an attractive mid-term investment opportunity set.

Importantly, we have built a remarkable team with diverse and complementary skill sets, providing the focus and flexibility to invest across real estate asset classes, markets, and capital structures to execute attractive, risk-adjusted opportunities throughout economic cycles."

About Singerman Real Estate

SINGERMAN REAL ESTATE, LLC is a Chicago-based opportunistic real estate investment firm with over $4 billion of assets under management. SRE has deep experience executing complex transactions and unlocking embedded value through the ownership of properties, real estate loans and operating companies. SRE focuses on maximizing risk-adjusted returns through investments in both debt and equity across all major asset classes including industrial, residential, hospitality, office, life science, and retail in addition to select niche sectors.

