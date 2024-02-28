SINGERS COMPANY DIRECTORS ARE REAL INFLUENCERS: FRANCHISE NOW ACCEPTING NEW DIRECTORS FOR FALL 2024

Whether performing at Radio City Music Hall or teaching their students weekly, Singers Company Directors are changing the world for the better and lifting others.

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Singers Company is a franchise system for women who are strong and focused on the company mission of strengthening the confidence of elementary-age girls across the country.

"We have just opened available locations for Fall 2024 and are seeking women who are brave, bold and passionate about building up the young girls of America. They will be true influencers for good-–exactly what the girls of the nation need right now," says Carrie Damitz, VP of Director Relations.

Directors from 17 states Alaska to Hawaii, New Jersey to Texas gathered in NYC to perform and represent their students. “This was a chance of a lifetime! There is a sisterhood in Singers Company–a strength and goodness from a place of pure love for the darling girls we teach. They are the future! Performing at Radio City let us represent them on one of the largest stages in the world., “ Brigit Petersen, Stansbury Park Director.

Singers Company is a non-competitive performing group for elementary age girls. Directors are provided a business platform for their group(s) including detailed lesson plans, management software, costuming, marketing, etc. so they can give their main focus and energy to the girls.

"The growth I have witnessed in my daughter in such a short time is nothing short of miraculous. I've heard them call it the "magic" of Singers Company–and well it is! It is magic! I am beyond grateful for her director and this program." - CA Mother.

Company Background

Singers Company's founder created the concept as a sophomore in high school before franchising in 2011. The company now has more than 65 franchise locations in 17 states across the country and has been recognized as a Top Emerging Franchise Brand.

Bloomfully , LLC, a nationwide company promoting strong minds and strong hearts in strong girls. Bloomfully offers Singers Company and I Believe in Me , two different programs for different age groups, but both focused on strengthening the minds and hearts of young American girls. It provides strategic solutions to protect girls against the ever-growing mental health crisis among America's youth.

Website and Social Media

