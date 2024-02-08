SINGERS COMPANY NAMED A TOP FRANCHISE BY FRANCHISE BUSINESS REVIEW FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Independent Survey Shows Franchise Owners Are Highly Satisfied with Singers Company's Performance

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Singers Company, was recently named a Top Franchise for 2024 by Franchise Business Review. This is the 19th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners. The list is available at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/lists/top-200-franchises/.

Singers Company MAGIC in action! Singers Company Directors nationwide strengthen the confidence of young girls as they are taught how to share their voices for good in their communities and their own lives.
Singers Company ranked in the 90th percentile for franchisee satisfaction. This franchise system for women focuses on strengthening the confidence of young girls ages 3-11  through non-competitive singing, dancing and performing opportunities.  Singers Company magic has strengthened thousands of girls' lives across the country as well as its franchise owners.

"Purchasing a Singers Company franchise has been one of the best decisions I have made for me, my family and our community. It has brought so much joy and financial stability. The mission of strengthening young girls spoke to my heart and to experience its success in both mission and business is such a blessing. I felt in my heart I needed to do this and I give thanks every day that I did! It truly is magical." --Cassie White, franchise owner since 2014.

For two consecutive years, Singers Company has received the Top Franchise, Top Womens Franchise, and Top Low-Cost Franchise by Franchise Business Review.

Company Background

Singers Company's founder created the concept as a sophomore in high school before franchising in 2011. The company now has more than 65 franchise locations in 17 states across the country and has been recognized as a Top Emerging Franchise Brand in 2023.

Bloomfully, LLC, is a nationwide company promoting strong minds and strong hearts in strong girls with strategic solutions to protect girls against the ever-growing mental health crisis among America's youth. Bloomfully offers Singers Company and I Believe in Me, two different programs for different age groups, but both focused on strengthening the minds and hearts of young American girls.

Website and Social Media

   @singerscompany    @singerscompanydirectors   Singerscompany.com

SOURCE Singers Company

