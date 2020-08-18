Singer/Songwriter Casey Ryan Defining a New Take on Acoustic Music

"One of the best pieces of advice I ever received is to write what you feel," Casey said in a recent interview with RISEmusic in late May. "Making the point known while hiding it in metaphor I think can provide a creative approach to reel in listeners, and make it more universal." he added. It's no surprise that with this approach, Casey has seen substantial traction in his viewership and streams alike. "I don't like the idea of Casey Ryan being a brand, but alternatively the idea of my music reaching people on a visceral and emotional level is what I'm after, which is why I put a deep level of thought into what I put out."

As a solo artist in an ever-growing industry, it may seem like a difficult task to break through; given that only a select hierarchy of artists like Casey reach a certain level of success. This doesn't seem to be of concern to him, however. Regarding success in songwriting and touring, Casey highlights the idea of fame and notoriety as a "foreign and silly notion", as he's widely known for his humility in his process.

Casey Ryan can be found on all major streaming/download/social media platforms. He is set to record two singles this fall.

