SINGH + Associates Announces Change of Ownership

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SINGH + Associates, Inc. (SINGH) is pleased to announce that Ms. Harvind K. Singh, formerly Executive Vice President, has assumed the role of President & Owner of the firm. SINGH is a multi-disciplinary, consulting engineering company providing infrastructure and transportation engineering services to the public sector throughout the Midwest. Ms. Singh represents the second generation of family ownership of SINGH which remains a certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) partner and adds Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) certification to the benefit of project owners and prime consultants alike. This transition provides all SINGH clients with continuity and consistency.

Ms. Harvind Singh has been developing and refining SINGH's strategic plan for the last decade. While SINGH's capacity in Illinois has been increasing, she also foresees the company's geographic expansion to continue. The firm's presence has been felt in Wisconsin, Ohio and Iowa with an eye to expand to Minnesota.

"My vision is for SINGH to serve as a prime 'go-to' firm in each of our key services areas while creating sustainable growth," said Ms. Singh. "Now that transportation funding has passed in many states, including Illinois, SINGH has unlimited potential."

About SINGH + Associates

Founded in 1992, SINGH is a full-service engineering firm providing quality planning, design, and construction engineering services in a broad range of disciplines including: Civil | Transportation Engineering, Electrical | ITS Engineering, Lighting Design, MEP|FP Engineering, and CM Services. Headquartered in Chicago, SINGH also has offices in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Columbus, Ohio and Portland, Oregon.

For more information on SINGH + Associates, and how we strive to engineer public infrastructure to connect people, businesses, and communities, please visit www.singhinc.com.

SOURCE SINGH + Associates, Inc.

