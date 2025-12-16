Singham Warns Congress: Foreign Antitrust Policies Are Hurting U.S. Innovation and Jobs

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanker Singham, Chairman of the Competere Foundation and Chairman of the London-based Growth Commission, testified today before Congress at a hearing titled "Anti-American Antitrust: How Foreign Governments Target U.S. Businesses," warning that aggressive foreign regulation of U.S. digital companies has become a major threat to economic growth and American competitiveness, and could pose a national security risk.

In his oral testimony, Singham explained that new foreign digital regulations—often modeled on the European Union's Digital Markets Act—operate as hidden trade barriers that disproportionately target successful U.S. technology firms. These rules, he said, reduce innovation abroad while imposing large economic costs on the United States. In a world where there is a battle between a US and China economic model, the US government should be especially concerned where damage to its technology companies delivers markets to China.

Drawing on Competere Foundation research and its SRB-γ economic model, Singham highlighted Korea as a case study. The Foundation has estimated that Korea's proposed online platform regulations could cost the Korean economy up to $470 billion over ten years, while imposing $500 billion or more in long-run losses on the U.S. economy through reduced exports and weaker incentives to innovate.

Singham urged Congress to treat discriminatory foreign antitrust and digital regulation as a core trade and economic security issue, to defend consumer-welfare-based competition policy at home, and to require U.S. agencies to quantify the economic harm caused by foreign regulatory barriers.

"Competition policy should protect innovation and open markets—not penalize success or target firms based on nationality," Singham said.

Shanker Singham has submitted detailed written testimony expanding on these findings.

