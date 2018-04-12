Singing Machine Partners With DBA Patient and YouTube Star Audrey Nethery to Launch "Shine the Light," Ignites New Season of Charity

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Audrey Nethery, the 9-year-old Internet sensation and activist for Diamond Blackfan Anemia research, will release a video on Friday morning EST, April 13th, inviting tens and thousands of her followers to join her charity campaign,#ShineTheLight. Suffering from DBA herself, Audrey Nethery has partnered with the karaoke company Singing Machine to raise money for her little-known illness, and to give people a chance to raise awareness for a cause or charity that matters to them personally.
Audrey's personal invitation features an energetic and laughter-filled cover of Meghan Trainor.
To participate in the campaign, people are invited to submit creative videos that highlight a charitable cause on YouTube and Instagram with the hashtag #shinethelight. These will then be reposted by Singing Machine and Audrey Nethery, and appear on the campaign landing page. For the company's part, 15% of all online sales will be donated to the DBA Foundation through June. The campaign comes at a time when the fever of holiday-driven charity has cooled, a fact Radelys Comas, director of marketing at Singing Machine, finds important.
"We want to give people the chance to do good all year round, not just during the holidays, and spreading awareness is such a big part of that. Even when you don't have money to give, you can take a stand and get people's attention. We want to be the platform for people to do that."
To participate in the campaign, all you have to do is:
1 - Talk about a cause you want to "shine the light" on.
2 - Dedicate a song or performance to that cause.
3 - Upload the above in a video tagged.
Participants are encouraged to use flashlights and other props to make their performance even more creative. Direct donations to the DBA Foundation are also encouraged to support research towards curing this extremely rare and dangerous disease.
About Audrey Nethery:
Audrey Nethery is one of the most well-known patients of the rare disease, Diamond Blackfan Anemia. Despite the challenges she faces in everyday life, her optimism, charm, and lovable music videos have captured the hearts of thousands of fans. Her father, Scott Nethery, helps her channel her support towards charitable causes and support for DBA research.
About Singing Machine
Singing Machine is the largest manufacturer of karaoke machines in the United States. The company has recently been very involved with charitable causes and corporate responsibility. Singing Machine discovered Audrey Nethery when she posted her first karaoke videos with one of the company's products.
Contacts:
Scott Nethery
Audrey's Father
193277@email4pr.com
Radelys Comas
Director of Marketing at Singing Machine
954-519-2418
193277@email4pr.com
Campaign Landing Page
Featuring Audrey's first "shine the light" video.
https://singingmachine.com/pages/shine-the-light
Audrey's YouTube Page:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfCq-0GqaJQuZGcuGtnNgLQ
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/singing-machine-partners-with-dba-patient-and-youtube-star-audrey-nethery-to-launch-shine-the-light-ignites-new-season-of-charity-300628562.html
SOURCE Singing Machine
Share this article