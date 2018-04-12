To participate in the campaign, all you have to do is:



1 - Talk about a cause you want to "shine the light" on.

2 - Dedicate a song or performance to that cause.

3 - Upload the above in a video tagged.

Participants are encouraged to use flashlights and other props to make their performance even more creative. Direct donations to the DBA Foundation are also encouraged to support research towards curing this extremely rare and dangerous disease.

About Audrey Nethery:

Audrey Nethery is one of the most well-known patients of the rare disease, Diamond Blackfan Anemia. Despite the challenges she faces in everyday life, her optimism, charm, and lovable music videos have captured the hearts of thousands of fans. Her father, Scott Nethery, helps her channel her support towards charitable causes and support for DBA research.

About Singing Machine

Singing Machine is the largest manufacturer of karaoke machines in the United States. The company has recently been very involved with charitable causes and corporate responsibility. Singing Machine discovered Audrey Nethery when she posted her first karaoke videos with one of the company's products.

Contacts:

Scott Nethery

Audrey's Father

193277@email4pr.com

Radelys Comas

Director of Marketing at Singing Machine

954-519-2418

193277@email4pr.com

Campaign Landing Page

Featuring Audrey's first "shine the light" video.

https://singingmachine.com/pages/shine-the-light

Audrey's YouTube Page:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfCq-0GqaJQuZGcuGtnNgLQ

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/singing-machine-partners-with-dba-patient-and-youtube-star-audrey-nethery-to-launch-shine-the-light-ignites-new-season-of-charity-300628562.html

SOURCE Singing Machine