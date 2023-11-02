SINGING WATER VINEYARDS HOSTS 14TH ANNUAL FREEDOM DAY TO HONOR VETERANS

COMFORT, Texas, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singing Water Vineyards, the esteemed Texas Hill Country Winery, is set to host its 14th Annual Freedom Day, an event dedicated to honoring veterans and their service to the nation. The event will commence at 3:00 PM on Saturday 11/11 with a heartfelt presentation marking the donation of 10% of annual sales from the winery's renowned Freedom Red Wine Blend.

A Texas Hill Country sunset at Singing Water Vineyards in Comfort, Texas

At 3:30 PM, the stage will come alive with the vibrant tunes of The Rad Band, who will be playing beloved hits from the 1990s era that resonated through MTV. This community celebration is open to the public and attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets for a cozy, enjoyable experience. The concert is slated to conclude around 7:00 PM.

Andrew Ivankovich, the CEO of Singing Water Vineyards, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "This is a cherished tradition for us, where we come together to pay tribute to our Real American Heroes – our Veterans. This year, we are especially delighted to extend our support to several non-profits dedicated to serving Veterans and active-duty members. It's a testament to the spirit of community and gratitude."

Dirk Soma, Associate Professor of Kauai Community College and the leader of the STRIVE program, an organization benefiting from this year's donation, shared his excitement, saying, "Our partnership with Singing Water Vineyards has been incredibly impactful. Through their ongoing support, we have been able to assist over 24 veterans and their families attending our program, thanks to the proceeds from Freedom Wine sales. We look forward to raising funds for our upcoming cohort this summer, continuing our collaboration with Singing Water."

For more details about Freedom Day and directions to Comfort, Texas, please visit singingwater.com. Join us in honoring our veterans and fostering a sense of community on this special occasion.

About Singing Water Vineyards:

Established in 1997, Singing Water Vineyards is a family and veteran-owned winery renowned for its exceptional wines and unwavering commitment to supporting veterans, notably through its acclaimed Freedom Red Wine Blend. Situated in the picturesque Texas Hill Country, the vineyard has earned a respected position in the Texas wine industry for its dedication to quality and innovation. For more information, please visit singingwater.com.

About the STRIVE Program:

The Startup Training Resources to Inspire Veteran Entrepreneurship (STRIVE) program is a transformative initiative designed to empower veterans and military family members as entrepreneurs. Offered by Syracuse University's Institute for Veterans and Military Families' (IVMF) ARSENAL of 8 national entrepreneurship programs, STRIVE leverages local networks and educational resources to nurture and advance veteran-owned businesses.

About Kaua'i Community College:

Kauai Community College is a comprehensive institution located on the island of Kaua'i, forming a crucial part of the University of Hawai'i system. Offering 34 degree and certificate programs, the college prepares students for the workforce and further education. Additionally, Kauai CC provides non-credit courses for businesses and lifelong learning through the Office of Continuing Education. The college also offers advanced courses leading to Bachelor's and Graduate degrees through the University Center.

Press Contact for Singing Water:

Andrew Ivankovich

CEO, Singing Water Vineyards

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (830) 457-9006

Press Contact for Kauai Community College STRIVE & Veterans Programs:

Alicia Sams

Veteran Support Counselor

Kauai Community College

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 245-8317

