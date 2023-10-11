Singing Water Vineyards Partners with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension for a 3-Year Study on Pierce's Disease and the XylPhi-PD® Bacteriophage Treatment, Together Announce Field Day on October 24, 2023

COMFORT, Texas, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singing Water Vineyards, a distinguished name in the Texas wine industry, is embarking on a groundbreaking collaboration with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension to address the pressing challenge of Pierce's Disease in vineyards. This innovative partnership will oversee a comprehensive 3-year study aimed at investigating the potential of the treatment, XylPhi-PD®, in managing the devastating impacts of the disease on grapevines.

Ivankovich Family Harvesting at Singing Water Vineyards in Comfort, Texas A Texas Hill Country sunset at Singing Water Vineyards in Comfort, Texas

Pierce's Disease, caused by the Xylella fastidiosa bacterium, has long been a concern for vineyards in the U.S. with potential to impact vineyards across the US and in other crops worldwide in the future. The partnership between Singing Water Vineyards and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension underscores their shared commitment to sustainable viticulture practices, as well as their dedication to advancing the Texas wine industry.

Developed in collaboration with Texas A&M AgriLife researchers, The EPA approved XylPhi-PD® commercialized by A&P Inphatec, LLC., offers an innovative biopesticide approach to managing and controlling the spread of Pierce's Disease. The product is OMRI-listed and approved for use in organic production. The study's goal is to assess the effectiveness of XylPhi-PD® specifically focusing on its impact on disease prevalence, vine health, and grape quality under the high-pressure field conditions found in Texas vineyards. XylPhi-PD® has already been field tested in California and is commercially available in several US States.

"We are excited to embark on this collaborative journey with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension," said Andy Ivankovich, CEO of Singing Water Vineyards. "Our deep-rooted commitment to producing exceptional wines while prioritizing the health of our vineyards aligns seamlessly with the objectives of this study. We are eager to contribute to the development of sustainable solutions that can bring about positive change both in Texas and the entire wine industry."

Jacy Lewis, Program Manager & Scientist – Viticulture and Sustainable Fruit Applied Research Program at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership: "This type of collaborative partnership with Singing Water Vineyards offers us the unique opportunity to conduct on farm research that is vital to our ability to fulfill our mission of conducting applied research in order to provide the public with innovative, science-based solutions and education. The study's findings will provide valuable insights necessary to make management recommendations for Texas wine grape producers."

The 3-year study will entail rigorous data collection, analysis, and dissemination to both the scientific community and the wider wine industry. The alliance between Singing Water Vineyards and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension underscores the critical importance of collaboration and innovation in overcoming challenges faced by vineyards in the face of emerging threats.

On Tuesday, October 24, 2023, Singing Water and Texas A&M AgriLife will host a field day to discuss the study for area Texas Hill Country vineyard producers, wineries and interested persons from 11AM to 1PM at Singing Water in Comfort, Texas. The event is free and includes lunch. Register online at: https://agriliferegister.tamu.edu/ereg/index.php?eventid=770910&

To learn more about Singing Water Vineyards and their participation in the study, please visit singingwater.com. For additional information about Texas A&M AgriLife's pioneering research and initiatives, visit agrilifetoday.tamu.edu. For further information on XylPhi-PD® please visit www.Inphatec.com.

About Singing Water Vineyards:

Founded in 1997 and situated in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, Singing Water Vineyards is a family-owned winery renowned for its steadfast commitment to crafting exceptional wines while championing sustainable vineyard practices. With an unwavering focus on quality and innovation, Singing Water Vineyards has solidified its position as a respected leader in the Texas wine industry.

About Texas A&M AgriLife Extension:

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is a trailblazer in agricultural research, education, and extension services dedicated to addressing the unique needs of Texas and beyond. Through pioneering research initiatives spanning diverse disciplines, Texas A&M AgriLife seeks to provide pragmatic solutions to the multifaceted challenges confronting agriculture and society.

About A&P Inphatec:

A&P Inphatec, LLC is commercializing the first product (XylPhi-PD®, a bacteriophage), to prevent and treat symptoms of Pierce's Disease in grapevines. Bacteriophages are viruses that selectively infect and kill bacteria but do not infect plant or animal cells.

XylPhi-PD™ (EPA Reg. No. 93909-1) is EPA registered and is OMRI-listed and approved for use in organic production.

This press release is intended for informational use only and cannot be used as a replacement for a product label. Any products mentioned in this press release may only be sold in states where they are registered.

