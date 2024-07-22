LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chloe Temtchine, a renowned singer, songwriter, and speaker, has announced the release of her latest single, "Neon Skies," a deeply heartfelt love song inspired by her extraordinary journey of survival following a life-saving double-lung transplant.

Singing With Someone Else’s Lungs: Award-winning Singer and Songwriter Chloe Temtchine Releases New Song "Neon Skies" Dedicated to Her Donor

Chloe Temtchine's story is one of resilience, courage, and the transformative power of a second chance at life. After enduring five years of misdiagnoses, Chloe was diagnosed in March 2013 with severe Pulmonary Hypertension and PVOD (Pulmonary Veno Occlusive Disease), with doctors giving her only days to live. However, Chloe defied the odds and continued to fight. Then, on August 5, 2020, she faced another life-threatening challenge when she suffered a cardiac arrest, was in a coma for four days, and relied on life support (ECMO) for nearly a month before receiving the life-saving gift of a double-lung transplant.

With a newfound appreciation for life, Chloe Temtchine channels her experiences into her music. Her latest single, "Neon Skies," reflects her journey of survival, gratitude, and the profound power of second chances. This unique love song is dedicated to her lung donor, honoring the person who gave her a second chance at life.

Chloe's commitment to raising awareness about organ donation and supporting individuals facing serious health challenges extends beyond her music. Through initiatives like The Chloe Temtchine Foundation (TCTF), she spearheads projects like Super Brave Kids and The Smile Tour, bringing hope and inspiration to pediatric patients and their families nationwide.

Highly respected in the music industry, Chloe Temtchine has collaborated with Grammy-winning songwriters and has been acknowledged with numerous awards. Her appearances on shows like "Late Night with David Letterman," "KTLA," "California Live," "The Doctors," and Hallmark's "Home & Family," as well as features in publications such as the Huffington Post, LA Weekly, and New York Post, have further amplified her message of resilience and hope.

"Neon Skies" is a testament to Chloe Temtchine's unwavering spirit and her commitment to spreading love and positivity through her music. As a trilingual artist fluent in French, Spanish, and English, Chloe's music transcends borders, touching hearts around the world.

Chloe Temtchine continues to inspire audiences globally, captivating listeners with her powerful voice, poignant lyrics, and uplifting message. With "Neon Skies," she invites listeners to embrace the transformative power of generosity and celebrate the gift of life.

For more information on Chloe Temtchine and her latest single "Neon Skies," visit:

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE The Chloe Temtchine Foundation