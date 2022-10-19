Single & Fat Enters the Olive Oil Market Celebrating All Things Indulgence and Spontaneity With Organic EVOO

Embracing the Good Fat, the EVOO Pairs Well with Anything One Would Put in and Around Their Mouth.

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Single & Fat , a new limited release organic extra virgin olive oil brand embracing indulgence and authenticity launched today with its debut single batch fatty oil product. In an eye-catching 500 mL pink tin, Single & Fat is a conversation starter and symbolic reminder that pouring yourself a little more of the things that bring you joy doesn't mean turning your back on wellness.

Single & Fat's 100% certified organic extra virgin olive oil meant for dousing and indulging is available for $28.00 on SingleAndFat.com.

Addressing the $3.2 billion U.S. olive oil market, Single & Fat is an approachable, everyday ingredient, condiment and healthy fat that fits in with the lifestyle of modern millennials — bringing some spontaneity and indulgence to the world of food and beverage. The new fatty oil is USDA certified organic and authentic Extra Virgin Olive Oil sourced from local farms across Italy which produce superior category olives harvested fresh in October each year.

"When we thought about 'olive oil' our brains went to either this serious old school heritage territory or this new-wave luxurious minimalism — both of which felt a bit iterative and overall, not the kind of fun we enjoy having in the kitchen or in our day-to-day life," said co-founder Cristina Samper Pearl. "Single & Fat is intended to be paired with loud music and bring some playfulness to the market with a 100% certified organic single batch fatty oil that meets all the standards and expectations of modern consumers, yet invites the foodies who maybe don't know how or have time to cook into a world of dousing and indulging."

Each batch of Single & Fat is:

100% certified single batch - Single & Fat is USDA certified organic, non-gmo verified and most importantly, authentic, extra virgin with the IFS & BRC seals to prove it. Each limited release batch features cold pressed, raw, superior category olives of European origin to ensure a quality and taste that meets the high standards of modern consumers and tastemakers.

- Single & Fat pairs well with anything and consistently delivers on flavor, quality and a sensational mouthfeel, offering light notes of artichoke and branches with a subtle almond and roots flavor, and slightly aggressive pungency on the throat. Blended from the best - Single & Fat contains Olives sourced from local farms across Italy harvested fresh in October each year using the best and most sustainable practices, all perfectly blended to create a balanced and delicious Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Single & Fat started with the idea "What if we made something loud in a quiet category?" Being of Latin American descent, Matt Cruz and Cristina Samper Pearl spent their childhoods with the kitchen always being a party —filled with music, noise and a lot of sampling. Single & Fat strives to be a staple of modern consumers looking to bring a new kind of flare to their kitchen — full of guilt-free indulgence and spontaneity, with a "more is more" mentality.

"At the end of the day, we just wanted to make something that was fun and unexpected — a brand that sparked conversation and a product that was genuinely good," said co-founder Matt Cruz. "If you're only making food so you can take pictures of it, then you're probably too busy to actually enjoy your food. Single & Fat is for the people who want to treat themselves, not their egos. We're for the clean plate club and the leftovers you look forward to eating later in the evening after you get home from being out."

Available for purchase on singleandfat.com for $28.00, Single & Fat pairs well with anything you'd put in and around your mouth from burrata or avocado toast to ice cream and martinis or even your ex. Too confident to follow the rules, Single & Fat encourages consumers to douse, splash, drizzle, smear and pour to their desire.

For more information, please visit singleandfat.com or follow @singleandfat on Instagram.

