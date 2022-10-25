Single Axis Solar PV Tracker Market to record USD 7.43 Bn incremental growth; Market has concentrated structure -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Single Axis Solar PV Tracker Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 7.43 billion between 2021-2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 19.45% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market structure is concentrated with a relatively less number of competitors occupying the competitive landscape. Get detailed insights into the vendor landscape, product launches, and successful strategies adopted by market players. Gain confidence by Downloading Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Single Axis Solar PV Tracker Market 2022-2026

Single Axis Solar PV Tracker Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The global single axis solar PV tracker market is at the growth stage with a relatively lesser number of competitors currently operating in the market. These vendors compete based on the innovation and quality of solar trackers offered by them. The market has a high growth rate and therefore offers the opportunity for each vendor to increase their customer base. In 2021, the global single axis solar PV tracker market was at its growth stage with low market disruption threats, which is further expected to be low by 2026. The regulatory control in the market is medium, and new players are expected to enter the market during the forecast period.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the single axis solar PV tracker market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the single axis solar PV tracker market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Technavio identifies Abengoa SA, Arctech Solar Holding Co Ltd, Array Technologies Inc., EDF Renewables Inc, First Solar Inc., Grupo Gransolar SL, HeliosLite SAS, IDEEMATEC Germany GmbH, Mahindra Susten PVt. Ltd., Mechatron, NEXtracker Inc, Scorpius Trackers PVt. Ltd., Sinovoltaics Group Ltd., Soltec Energias Renovables SL, SunPower Corp, and Valmont Industries Inc. as some of the major market participants.

The market is driven by the declining costs of solar power generation, supportive government policies and regulations, and rise in solar PV panel installations. However, the competition from alternatives of single axis trackers will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Request Free Sample Report

Single Axis Solar PV Tracker Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global single axis solar PV tracker market is segmented as below:

Application

Utility



Distributed Generation

The market will observe increased demand for single axis solar PV trackers in utility applications during the forecast period. The increasing demand for energy and rising investments in the utility sector are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The single axis solar PV tracker market in Europe is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Increased government support and a shift in focus from nuclear power to renewables-based power generation are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the growing number of solar capacity installations is increasing the demand for single axis solar PV trackers in Europe. Explore market growth opportunities across other regions and identify major revenue-generating segments in the market. Buy Report Now

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our single axis solar PV tracker market report covers the following areas:

Single Axis Solar PV Tracker Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist single axis solar PV tracker market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the single axis solar PV tracker market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the single axis solar PV tracker market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of single axis solar PV tracker market vendors

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights.

Single Axis Solar PV Tracker Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 19.45% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.43 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 28.64 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abengoa SA, Arctech Solar Holding Co Ltd, Array Technologies Inc., EDF Renewables Inc, First Solar Inc., Grupo Gransolar SL, HeliosLite SAS, IDEEMATEC Germany GmbH, Mahindra Susten PVt. Ltd., Mechatron, NEXtracker Inc, Scorpius Trackers PVt. Ltd., Sinovoltaics Group Ltd., Soltec Energias Renovables SL, SunPower Corp, and Valmont Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

