Single Blood Drop Analysis: Technologies and Global Market

LONDON, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

The scope of this study entails the current market for blood analyzers, especially the single blood drop analyzer.The report also includes regulatory aspects, current and developing technologies, market projections and market share.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5389568



An analysis of patents, clinical trials, innovations and opportunities, as well as the latest trends are also discussed.The report intends to explain the key trends of blood analysis technologies.



It discusses the market determinants that act as motivating and restraining factors and provides insights to stakeholders and potential entrants.The report will be a key decision-making tool for the intended audience which includes blood analysis equipment manufacturers, POC device manufacturers, biochemical sensor manufacturers, angel investors, potential entrants and so forth.



This study contributes to the areas of market growth among single blood drop analyzers and related technology manufacturers. Genomic research centers, academic institutions, government and private laboratories, various hospital settings as well as pharmaceutical, diagnostic and biotechnology companies and physicians will find this study to be of interest.



In order to provide a better understanding of the market, the report is divided into segments based on applications, technology, end user, and geography.The technologies segment includes blood collection, blood analyzers, and consumable technologies; the applications section includes diagnostic testing for various diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular, viral or bacterial infection, fertility, and allergy.



Additionally, the report also focuses on patient monitoring and drug response monitoring.The report provides regional insight of leading market segments.



Geographically, the global market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of World. Further, the country-level market is analyzed according to its geographical region.



The report provides useful information to all the market players, potential entrants, government agencies and other interested parties. As the report also covers various geographic regions in detail, companies interested in expanding their geographic reach will also find the report useful.



Report Includes:

- 61 tables

- An overview of the global market for single blood drop analysis and its technologies

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- Description of market trends and blood analysis tests and technologies

- Market breakdown by blood collection technologies, end use, application, and by region

- Discussion of new technologies in the market, and a patent analysis

- A look into key suppliers' and manufacturers' positioning and strategies

- Comprehensive company profiles of key players in the market, including Blusense Diagnostics, Koninklijke Philips, Siemens Healthcare, Toray Industries Inc., Abionic Sa, and 1drop Diagnostics



Summary

The global single blood drop analysis market is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% and reach nearly $REDACTED billion during the 10-year forecast period of 2017 through 2027.Technological advancements are the major driving force for this market.



Single blood drop analysis provides quality results which are similar to conventional lab testing. Single blood drop analysis is highlypopular in POC devices especially among diabetes patients for diagnosis and monitoring of bloodglucose. A number of leading players such as Bayer, Abbott, Alere, Siemens, Koninklijke Philips



Philips, and Becton Dickinson (BD) are already performing well in the diabetes care market.In the current market scenario, single blood drop analysis is not limited to diabetes testing and monitoring.



A variety of tests can be performed on a single drop of blood.For example, i-STAT, a POC designed by Abbott can perform 26 tests by analyzing chemistries, electrolytes, hematology and blood gasses from single blood drop.



Similarly, Toray Industries Inc. developed a test which can detect 13 types of cancers from a single blood drop. Cepheid, a Danaher company, developed a test which offers quantitative and qualitative assays for HIV, hepatitis C and Ebola by using three to four drops of blood. Karius Inc.

developed a test that can identify 1,250 microbes (bacteria, viruses, fungi, protozoa) from a single drop of blood.



Presently, single blood drop tests are becoming more popular and attracting investors.In 2016, Genalyte, a startup engaged in single blood drop analysis, received $REDACTED million in funding.



Additionally,1Drop Diagnostics received several investments from 2015 to 2017.During 2015, it received $REDACTED and in 2016, it received another $REDACTED from an undeclared source.



With its testing kits, 1Dropfacilitates the early detection, prevention and management of disease, thus enabling individuals to livebetter lives.Theranos, once a popular and pioneering company in this market, received overall fundingof around $800 million.



However, the company did not perform well in the market and failed. Thefailure of Theranos did not affect the growth of the market and many new players, mainly startups suchas Genalyte, Nueon Inc., 1Drop Diagnostics, GRAIL, Graphene Frontiers, Karius Inc., and Seventh SenseBiosystems have entered the market since. Apart from these new entrants, some well-establishedplayers such as Abbott, Philips, BD, Bayer, Roche, Siemens Healthcare, Danaher, and Alere are activelyparticipating in the mar ket to bring new technologies.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5389568



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/single-blood-drop-analysis-technologies-and-global-market-300667692.html