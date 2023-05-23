Single Cell Analysis in Genomics Research Report 2023 Featuring 10X Genomics, Bio-Rad, Do Bio, Illumina, Mission Bio, Qiagen, Standard BioTools, & Takara Bio

DUBLIN, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single Cell Analysis in Genomics: Next-Generation Sequencing and Other Technology, 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Single Cell Analysis in Genomics report focuses on the market for single cell genomics products. Analyzed are the hardware, service of the hardware, software, and consumables included for the sequencing step and other types of downstream analysis.

The report analyzes trends, challenges, strategies, companies, and products. Market share estimates and revenue growth forecasts are also provided. The competitive situation, deals, and products are covered. Historical data for 2022 is included, with forecast data spanning 2023-2027.

Single Cell Analysis in Genomics: Next-Generation Sequencing and Other Technology, 2023-2027 provides the most current market research into single cell genomics and the companies that participate in this market. Some of the key market trends covered in the report include the following:

  • Increasing number of cells profiled
  • Multi-omics focus, products
  • Spatial/in situ genomics, transcriptomics
  • Data analysis challenges; software and IT introductions
  • Convergence of technological advances
  • Litigation

Companies Profiled include:

  • 10X Genomics
  • Bio-Rad
  • Do Bio
  • Illumina
  • Mission Bio
  • Qiagen
  • Standard BioTools
  • Takara Bio

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

  • Single Cell Genomics Market, by Segment (Consumables, Instruments/Hardware), 2022-2023 ($M)
  • Single Cell Genomics Market, by Segment (Consumables, Instruments/Hardware), 2022 ($M)
  • Scope and Methodology

Chapter 2: Introduction

  • Introduction
  • Applications
  • Infectious Disease
  • Understanding Cancer with miRNAs
  • Atherosclerosis Research
  • Neurological
  • Market Trends
  • Increasing Numbers of Cells Analyzed
  • Significant Interest in Multi-omics
  • Spatial Transcriptomics, In Situ Techniques Gaining Traction
  • Data Analysis, Data Volumes, High Dimensionality Challenging
  • Convergence of Technological Advances
  • Litigation With Most Major Companies
  • Deals, Collaborations
  • Single Cell Genomics Market Collaborations and Deals

Chapter 3: Market Analysis

  • Revenues Forecast
  • Single Cell Genomics Market Revenues, by Segment (Consumables, Instruments/Hardware), 2022-2027 ($M)
  • Single Cell Genomics Market Revenue Share, by Segment (Consumables, Instruments/ Hardware), 2022-2027 (%)
  • Single Cell Genomics Market Revenues, by Segment (Consumables, Instruments/Hardware), 2022-2027 ($M)
  • Single Cell Genomics Market Growth, by Segment (Consumables, Instruments/Hardware), 2023-2027 (%)
  • Regional Shares
  • Single Cell Genomics Market, Regional Shares by Region/Continent (APAC, Europe, North America, ROW), 2022 ($M) (%)
  • Single Cell Genomics Market, Regional Shares by Region/Continent (APAC, Europe, North America, ROW), 2022 ($M) (%)
  • Competitive Analysis
  • Single Cell Genomics Market, Company Involvement
  • Products
  • Single Cell Genomics Selected Products/Technologies, 2022
  • Single Cell Genomics Market Product Introductions, 2017-2023

Chapter 4: Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z9l946

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

