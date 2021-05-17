Single-cell Analysis Market Size Worth $6.7 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 15.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global single-cell analysis market size is expected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2021 to 2028. Expeditious technological advancements over the years have enabled a comprehensive analysis of transcriptome and genome in an individual cell.

Key suggestions from the report:

The consumables segment accounted for the largest revenue share due to the high adoption and demand of products offered under this segment

Given the wide availability of different forms of reagents, this segment is responsible for constant revenue generation

Owing to the high-end features and the technically advanced analytical options, automated instruments contributed to maximum revenue share

The oncology segment is majorly benefited by the advancements in single-cell analysis methods

To avoid risks associated with cancer therapy, single-cell analysis techniques are being heavily adopted for cancer genomics

There is increasing demand for prenatal diagnosis and non-invasive techniques for the detection of single-gene disorders associated with the fetus

This has increased the adoption of single-cell analysis for prenatal diagnosis

Single-cell analysis is being widely employed by various end-users, ranging from academic research institutes to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies

Academic and research institutes held a significant share due to wide usage across various studies

North America dominated the 2020 global market owing to the increasing R&D of robust therapies and disease diagnosis

Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR, with India and China at the forefront

Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN NV, Illumina Inc., Merck Millipore, BGI, Fluidigm Corporation, and Bio-Rad Laboratories are some prominent entities in this space.

Companies have focused on the development of new innovative products to gain a competitive advantage

Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Single-cell Analysis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Consumables, Instruments), By Application (IVF, Cancer, Stem Cell), By Workflow, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/single-cell-analysis-market

Single-cell technology helps in assessing cellular heterogeneity and aids in the analysis of pathways and processes at the molecular level. This technology is evolving at a rapid pace with applications in oncology, immunology, and others. Moreover, the introduction of advanced devices that simplify transcriptomic and proteomics procedures is driving the market.

Advances in single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNAseq) allow researchers to thoroughly investigate unexplored rare cell types. The development of the microfluidics method has significantly broadened the implementation of single-cell genomic/transcriptomic analysis in the biomedical field. A substantial number of microfluidic devices have been modified for cell dissociation and tissue digestion.

The increasing number of research publications is representative of the increasing investment flow in R&D in this market. As the R&D activities are the base of innovation, these investments signify a healthy growth possibility for this market. Moreover, researchers are engaged in assessing spatial heterogeneity in gene expression profiles at a single cellular level; thus, are anticipated to boost the uptake of consumables and instruments for the analysis.

Grand View Research has segmented the global single-cell analysis market on the basis of product, application, workflow, end-use, and region:

Single Cell Analysis Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Consumables



Reagents





Assay Kits



Instruments



Microscope





Hemocytometers





Flow Cytometers





NGS Systems





PCR





High Content Screening Systems





Cell Microarrays





Single Live Cell Imaging





Automated Cell Counters

Single Cell Analysis Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Cancer



Immunology



Neurology



Stem cell



Non-invasive prenatal diagnosis



In-vitro fertilization



Others

Single Cell Analysis Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Single-cell isolation & Library Preparation



Downstream Analysis



Data Analysis

Single Cell Analysis End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Academic & Research Laboratories



Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies



Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories



Others

Single Cell Analysis Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA)

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Single-cell Analysis Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific

QIAGEN NV

Illumina Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

10x Genomics Inc.

Novogene Corporation

BGI

Fluidigm Corporation

Merck Millipore

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Find more research reports on Biotechnology Industry, by Grand View Research:

CRISPR And Cas Genes Market – Global CRISPR and cas genes market size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7% from 2021 to 2028.

in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7% from 2021 to 2028. Genome Editing Market – Global genome editing market size was valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9% from 2021 to 2028.

in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9% from 2021 to 2028. Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market – Global mesenchymal stem cells market size was valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.