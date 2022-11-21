Single-Cell Analysis Market Will Cross $10,304.3 Million Revenue by 2030: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the single-cell analysis market garnered $3,839.0 million revenue in 2021, and it is projected to generate $10,304.3 million in 2030, rising at a rate of 11.6%.

It is due to the high pace of technological advancements and increasing incidence of cancer. Around 10 million deaths were caused by malignancies in 2020. Single-cell analysis allows researchers to study cell functions in complex tissues, which could hold the key to treating cancer.

Wide Application of Human Cells

As per researchers in the U.S., single-cell isolation systems can analyze 800 cells at a time. Human cells are used the most widely for analysis among all types of cells due to the increasing incidence of infectious diseases in the geriatric population and government initiatives for stem cell research, which augers well for academic institutes and research labs.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/single-cell-analysis-market/report-sample

North America Dominates Industry

North America holds the largest share of the single-cell analysis industry, and it is projected to value around $5 billion in 2030.

It is ascribed to the rising advanced analytical tool adoption, robust healthcare system, government funding programs, and massive presence of trained professionals. The increasing demand for personalized medicine and growing incidence of infectious diseases also boost the industry growth in the region.

The U.S. holds the larger share of the North American single-cell analysis industry, and it is projected to rise at a rate of 10% in the coming years. Around 1,000 different single-cell RNA analysis tools are used in the U.S. Such a massive availability of a wide diversity of tools strengthens the healthcare system in the country.

APAC To Undergo Fast Growth

APAC is projected to undergo a high rate of development in the market due to the rising incidence of infectious diseases, which is boosting the diagnosis requirement. In addition, regional governments organize various campaigns to create awareness of infectious diseases and boost the adoption of advanced tools for early-stage diagnosis.

Rising Death Rate Due to Lung Cancer

Lung cancer kills 350 people each day, which is 2.5 times higher than the count of deaths caused by other cancers. The growing incidence of lung cancer in the U.S results in the increasing demand for single-cell analyses. In addition, the whole-genome next-generation sequencing technology is utilized for fast and more-precise results in the U.S. and Canada.

Browse detailed report on Single-Cell Analysis Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis 2022-2030

Smoking Causes Cancer

The incidence of cancer among the natives of Alaska and Indians is 1,000 cases among 10,000 people. The second-major cause of cancer in the U.S. is cigarette smoking. There are more women who smoke in the region compared to men. In addition, around one-fourth of those who suffer from cancer smoke regularly.

Consumables Generate Higher Industry Revenue

The consumables category captured the larger share, of 70%, in 2021, led by the rising cell isolation product demand, increasing sales of reagents for research, and consistent requirement for assay kits. The rising incidence of target diseases and the need to isolate and analyze the DNA and RNA propel the industry's growth.

Global Single-Cell Analysis Market Report Coverage

By Product

Consumables

Beads



Microplates



Reagents



Assay kits

Instruments

Flow cytometers



NGS systems



PCR instruments



Spectrophotometers



Microscopes



Cell counters

By Application

Oncology

Stem Cell

Neurology

Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnosis

Immunology

In-Vitro Fertilization (IIVF)

By End User

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Cell Banks & IVF Centers

Biotechnology & Biopharma Companies

Research & Academic Institutions

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa



U.A.E.

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

Global Sterilization Technology Market Size, Share, Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030

Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market Size, Share, Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030

Global Mass Spectrometry Market Size, Share, Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030

Global Medical Gases and Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE P&S Intelligence