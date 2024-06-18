Single-Cell Functional Profiling Using Nanovial Technology Unveils the Therapeutic Potential of Extracellular Vesicles

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Partillion Bioscience Corporation ("Partillion"), a life science tools company, announced a new publication led by UCLA Professor Dino Di Carlo, revealing new insights into the therapeutic potential of extracellular vesicles (EVs). Using Partillion's Nanovial technology, which enables functional screening of thousands of individual cells, the study identified and isolated high EV-secreting stem cells and used them as a therapeutic in mice, demonstrating improved tissue regeneration post-cardiac injury. These findings highlight the therapeutic importance of EV secretion in regenerative cell therapies and suggest that selecting cells based on EV secretion could enhance therapeutic efficacy.

Extracellular vesicles, lipid membrane-encapsulated particles secreted by cells, play crucial roles in intercellular communication and disease progression. They are thought to act as therapeutic mediators by recruiting cells with regenerative and anti-inflammatory functions. The heterogeneity of EV secretion among individual stem cells presents a challenge for developing robust therapeutics with consistent outcomes. Traditional methods, which study EV-secreting cells in bulk, often mask this heterogeneity and typically destroy the cells, making it difficult to optimize EV therapeutics.

In the article "Optimizing cell therapy by sorting cells with high extracellular vesicle secretion" published in Nature Communications, the Di Carlo lab used Partillion's Nanovial technology to categorize and separate mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) by their secretion level of EVs.

"Up until now, no technology has been developed to analyze and sort single cells based on EV secretion levels," said Professor Dino Di Carlo, senior author of the study. "Nanovials allowed us to isolate high EV-secreting cells and keep them alive so we could treat a heart injury in a mouse similar to a heart attack in humans. Researchers can apply these methods to identify novel surface markers associated with high EV secretion to more easily select large quantities of the optimal cells for a human therapeutic. Alternatively, therapeutic targets can be identified that modulate EV secretion in vivo, enabling drug discovery, ultimately improving patient outcomes across many therapeutic modalities."

Partillion's EZM Nanovial products are ideally suited for EV-based research. The matrix coating incorporated into the Nanovial cavities enables the isolation and growth of epithelial and mesenchymal cells often used for EV production. Antibodies against tetraspanins or other membrane-presented proteins on EVs can be used to isolate specific sub-populations of secreted EVs.

Joe de Rutte, CEO and Co-founder of Partillion Bioscience, commented, "At Partillion, we are dedicated to building innovative tools that empower researchers to push the boundaries of science. It is incredibly exciting to imagine how these advancements in EV-based cell therapeutics, one of the most cutting-edge approaches to therapeutics, can translate into meaningful applications for human health. Moving forward, we remain committed to continuously improving our products to facilitate this type of innovative research, ensuring that scientists have the tools they need to unlock new therapeutic potentials."

